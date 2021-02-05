What Publishers Need to Change About Google’s Core Web Vital Advertising Experience





Celsider is a column written for the sell side of the digital media community.

Today’s column is written by Brian Weiss, Yield and Product Strategy Manager at Freestar.

Publishers competing for the top ranks among the most searched keywords will have a major change in game rules in May 2021. Google is updating its search algorithm to include three new metrics, Core Web Vitals (CWV), for measuring page experience. .. These changes are not altruistic acts. Google Search Update aims to improve the perceived user experience and overall brand of the browser, which is Google’s default search engine.

Google describes CWV as follows: A set of indicators related to speed, responsiveness, and visual stability that help site owners measure the user experience on the web. Google is rarely so transparent and aggressive about changing search algorithms, so if you’re notified a year ago, there’s good reason to be careful.

For web users, this set of standards leads to a more user-friendly browsing experience. Publishers allow erosion over time as revenue-centric metrics such as clicks, visibility, and video completion dominate conversations and dashboards. Many publishers have grown out of contact with their audience and how they interact and engage with their website.

Therefore, while Google is forcing change, the industry as a whole is in a position to benefit from rethinking and adjusting to meet these new standards. Publishers who choose to adapt and be proactive will not only increase search traffic, but will also increase the number of users who return to their website and spend more time on each session.

With implementations just a few months away, publishers will need to begin optimizing for future algorithm changes.

3 Core Web Vital Crunch Points

Core Web Vitals consists of three of the seven search signals Google uses to determine the page experience score for a web page. Scores affect the rank of publishers in search results and, equally importantly, appear in what are called rich results or rich search results. These are the results that appear at the top of the search results page.

Load Performance: Google calls this metric Maximum Content Paint (LCP). This is basically the time it takes for the main content of the page to load. The website should ensure that the LCP occurs within 2.5 seconds of visiting the page. Visual stability: I accidentally clicked on an ad due to an unexpected layout change. Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) is most relevant for digital ads because changing the height of the ad or delaying the load time will cause the content on the page to move unintentionally. Interactivity: The jargon for this is First Input Delay (FID). This is a measure of how long it takes for the browser to actually be available after the user first interacts with the page (for example, clicking a link or tapping a button). Starts processing the response to that interaction.4 changes for core web vitals

Core Web Vitals needs to consider where, how, and what size of ads to place on the page, especially for mobile users. The placement and frequency of ads should correspond to pages that are narrower and scroll deeper.

To maximize the value of your pageviews, first fully understand where your users are looking, and then focus your ads on those focus points at what size and frequency without negatively impacting your user experience. You need to understand if it can be placed.

Consider sticky footer ads. Traditional sticky footer advertising products are the most versatile to date and guarantee revenue regardless of device type or browsing behavior. Another advantage is that you can keep your ad units visible at all times, so on pages that scroll less often, such as video pages, you can always see and update at least one ad unit. .. Every 30 seconds. Use lazy loading. One of the best options for providing a smooth and fast loading web page is to lazy load the currently displayed ad placement. It is important to prioritize what to load and when. For example, loading an ad only within 500 pixels of entering the viewport (the visible part of the screen) can have a significant impact on the ultimate goal of improving page speed and page experience. Please define the ad size in advance. One of the most problematic of the three new indicators introduced in the context of advertising is Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS). This is because the height of ads that traditionally won programmatic auctions shifts pages accordingly. To prevent page shifts, you need to determine the maximum ad height so that pages don’t shift, regardless of the size of the ad that wins the auction. Evaluate ad density. The easiest way to audit your existing inventory is to calculate your ad density. You can calculate ad density by summing the heights of all ads in the main content portion of the mobile page and dividing by the total height of the main content portion of the page (called the viewport height). According to Google standards, ad density should not exceed 30%. To reduce ad density, publishers can space ads to reduce their size. A more sophisticated solution is to first decide where users spend most of their time on each page type and device type. Tools such as Hotjar allow publishers to measure scroll depth and click / tap densities and visualize them in heatmaps. We’ll further segment the heatmap and give some examples by device type and operating system.

Eliminate speed bottlenecks

On mobile devices, users scroll through content much faster than on desktops. This means that your ad will take significantly less time to appear and be fully displayed. As a result, ad placements at the top of the page are the most difficult to fill.

A great way to measure performance is the Google Ad Manager Ad Speed ​​Report. You can view a snapshot of your network’s ad delivery speed and segment it by ad unit and device type to determine why your ad impressions aren’t showing or serving. Other valuable insights can be gathered by examining tagging speed. Tagging speed shows ad speed over time, from page navigation to tag loading time. These reports make it easy to identify and improve factors that cause fast or slow load times.

Valuable investment

Resilience through periods of great change defines a better company than others. See this algorithm change as an opportunity to gain an edge over your competitors by understanding the right balance between user experience and monetization.

For publishers, it’s time to get to know your audience again. Strengthen the foundation of your website and get ready to survive what storms await you.

