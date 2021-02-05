List of the best smartphones with price, specifications and features





Best smartphones under Rs 40,000: The flagship smartphone market from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 is no longer the market. A few years ago, when the best phones in this segment were limited to a few brands, but today, there are plenty of smartphones to choose from. More options are great, but this often leads to confusion.

However, we have carefully selected the best smartphones with a price of less than 40,000 rupees. These are some of the most powerful phones you can get right now in terms of processing, camera performance, fast charging and software features. Please note that the list is not in any particular order. Check out the phones below.

Mobile phones with Rs less than 40,000: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, iPhone SE, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, OnePlus 8, Realme X7 Pro price, battery, camera, RAM, main specifications of display. (Express Photo) Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition was a more expensive phone on sale. However, the price has dropped since the launch of the Galaxy S21 series, so the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is a great bargain when it comes to flagship power. It features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, an Exynos 990 4G dedicated chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. You can get 8GB / 128GB for 37,999 rupees.

There is also a triple camera layout with a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. There is also a 32MP front camera. Mobile phones can shoot up to 4K video at 60fps. There is a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Other features include stereo speakers, optical fingerprint sensor, NFC, expandable storage, IP68 waterproof and dustproof.

Apple iPhone SE (2020 Edition)

The iPhone SE 2 or iPhone SE 2020 is one of the few Apple products available for less than Rs 40,000. It may not seem very modern, but it has the A13 chip found in the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone SE 2 borrows its dimensions from the old iPhone 8, so this phone is also perfect for anyone looking for a compact option.

iPhone SE 2020 features a 4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD display with a resolution of 750 x 1334 pixels. It features a single 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera. There is an 1821mAh battery that can be charged at 18W. The iPhone SE 2 is available in a 64GB variant for Rs 39,990. However, the 128GB and 256GB variants are priced at Rs44,900 and Rs54,900, respectively.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

The Mi 10T Pro was India’s most powerful Xiaomi smartphone until the introduction of the Mi 11. Priced at Rs 39,999, the Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD, FHD + screen. This phone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and 8GB RAM. There is also 128GB of storage.

On the back is a triple camera with a 108MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. The setup allows you to shoot up to 8k video at 30 fps or 4K at up to 60 fps. There is one 20MP camera on the front. There is a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W wired fast charge. Other specifications include stereo speakers, NFC, IR blasters, and side-mounted fingerprint scanners.

OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 has been taken over by the OnePlus 8T, but the phone offers some great specs at a price of Rs 39,999. These include a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED FHD display, a Snapdragon 865 5G compatible chipset, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also an 8GB / 128GB variant for Rs 41,999 and a 12GB / 256GB variant for a price of Rs 44,999. However, the Amazon-only 6GB version is only available for Rs 39,999.

The phone also features a triple camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, 16MP ultra wide sensor and 2MP macro sensor. There is also a 16MP front camera. The phone has a 4,300mAH battery with a 30W wired fast charge. Other features include a 90Hz refresh rate, NFC, an optical fingerprint scanner, and UFS 3.0 storage.

Realme X7 Pro

The latest release on this list, the Realme X7 Pro, is available in the best 8GB / 256GB variants for Rs 29,999. The phone features a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus 5G compatible chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage.

The phone features a quad camera setup with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, two 2MP depth sensors and a macro sensor. There is a 32MP single camera on the front. There is also a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W fast charge. Other specifications include stereo speakers, optical fingerprint scanners, and NFC.

