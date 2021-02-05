panic!Former bassist Brent Wilson faces drug and gun accusations at disco





panic! Brent Wilson was pulled by Las Vegas police at a disco (Photo: Nigel Crane / Redfern)

Former panic bassist Brent Wilson! Disco faces drug and gun accusations after being pulled to Las Vegas.

According to TMZ, who witnessed a report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Wilson, 33, was pulled on January 22 after crossing three lanes without using an indicator, blocking oncoming lanes, police said.

They searched for the car, claiming they saw a bag of white material on the center console of Wilson’s car while the transportation was stopped.

During the investigation, police said they found cocaine and heroin-matching substances, scales, and many small plastic bags in their pockets and cars.

Police also found a pistol loaded in the car, saying Wilson was on probation of a previous crime.

Wilson was charged with possession for sale and possession of a gun by a banned person.

Wilson was the band’s original bassist until 2006 (Photo: Andy Willsher / Redferns / Getty Images)

Wilson was the first member of the panic! It was a disco that the band replaced him during the tour from 2004 to 2006, and continued to replace John Walker.

The band was formed by childhood friends Ryan Ross and Spencer Smith who let Wilson play bass, and Wilson was the one who invited his classmate Brendon Urie to try the guitar.

Wilson was pulled to Las Vegas (Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police via Getty Images)

The band issued a statement in May 2006 announcing that Wilson had left the band, and he told MTV News in June that he had been kicked out of the band by phone.

He then said: it was done as a phone call and the only person who spoke was Spencer.

Apparently, Brendon and Ryan were also on the speakerphone, but they didn’t say a word. They haven’t even said they’re sorry.

Smith then told MTV News: We made the decision based on Brent’s lack of responsibility and the fact that he hadn’t made musical progress in the band.

