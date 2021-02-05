Google union files first complaint on suspicion of labor abuse





Two strong buy penny stocks up 200% or more on the horizon

Let’s talk about risk and the big picture. The great risk posed by the COVID-19 pandemic is at the right time, as it is finally retreating thanks to the ongoing vaccination program. COVID is backed by deregulation policies, leaving behind an economy that was forced to shut down a year ago in the midst of significant expansion. The new Biden administration is busy overturning many Trump policies, but at least for now the economy is recovering. And this puts us at risk. The period of economic growth and rebound is a tolerant time to move to risk investment, as general economic growth tends to lift everything. Recently, two JP Morgan strategists have joined to promote the view that market fundamentals remain healthy and the small and medium-sized sector will continue to rise. First, regarding the general conditions, Quants Strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas wrote: While recent technical sell-offs and short squeeze have received a lot of attention, positive macro settings, improved fundamentals and COVID-19 outlook, US consumer strength, and reflation themes still have a lot of power. It is demonstrating. This not only raises stocks further, but remains favorable for continued rotation to economic resumption. Based on this, Eduardo Lukbar, chief of the Small / Midcap Strategy Team, sees opportunities, especially for investors with low value stocks. Lecubarr sticks to the view that 2021 will be a paradise for stock pickers with great money-making opportunities if they are willing to go against grain. While many macro indicators fell in January, SMid-Caps and equities continued to rise overall. Also, if you tend to look at high-risk small and medium-capitalization stocks, you will be attracted to penny stocks. The risks associated with these plays scare the timid, as very real problems such as weak fundamentals and overwhelming headwinds can be hidden by low stock prices. So how should investors tackle potential penny equity investments? By getting hints from the analyst community. These professionals bring to the table the in-depth knowledge and extensive experience of the industry they cover. With this in mind, Wall Street analysts used the TipRanks database to find two attractive penny stocks. Both tickers boast a strong buying consensus rating, which could rise by more than 200% over the next year. CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) Start with CNS Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company focused on the treatment of glioblastoma, a type of aggressive tumor that attacks the blade and spinal cord. These cancers are rare, but most often end-of-life, and the CNS is working on new treatments designed to more effectively cross the blood-brain barrier and attack glioblastoma. Verbicin, a CNS flagship drug candidate, is an anthracycline, a class of potent chemotherapeutic agents derived from the Streptomyces strain, which is used to treat a variety of cancers. Belvisin is the first drug in this class that is promising for glioblastoma cancer. The candidate drug completed a phase I clinical trial and 44% of patients responded clinically. This number included one patient with a durable, complete response, defined as a proven lack of detectable cancer. Following the success of the Phase 1 study, the CNS filed and received approval from the FDA for the investigational drug application. This will allow the company to conduct Phase II trials in adult patients. This is an important next step in drug development. The CNS plans to begin mid-term testing in the first quarter. Based on the potential for corporate assets in glioblastoma, the stock price is $ 2.22, so some analysts believe it’s time to buy. Among the Bulls is Kumaragur Raja, a five-star Brooklines analyst who has a bullish stance on CNSP stocks. Previously, anthracyclines could not be used to treat brain cancer because they could not cross the blood-brain barrier. Belvisin is the first anthracycline to cross the blood-brain barrier in adults and access brain tumors. Belvisin has promising clinical data in Phase 1 trials of recurrent glioma (rGBM) and has been designated by the FDA as an orphan drug for the treatment of malignant glioma. Based on Phase 2 data with a 55% chance of successful approval, we will model the approval of bervisin for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma in 2025. Raja is modeled on peak sales of $ 533 million in 2032. The CNS pipeline also contains WP1244, a novel DNA binder, which is 500 times more potent than daunorubicin. It is expected to enter the clinic in 2021. In vivo studies in an orthotopic model of brain tumors showed high uptake of WP1244 by the brain and subsequent antitumors. Activities, analysts added. To this end, Raja rates CNSP as a purchase, meaning that his $ 10 price target has the potential for a staggering 350% rise over the next 12 months. (Click here to see Rajas achievements) What do the rest of the street have to say? The sum of three purchases and one hold is a strong purchase consensus rating. Given that the average price target is $ 8.33, the stock price could rise by about 275% over the next year. (See TipRanks CNSP Strain Analysis) aTyr Pharma (LIFE) The next strain, aTyr Pharma, focuses on inflammatory diseases. Its primary drug candidate, ATYR1923, is a neuropilin-2 (NRP2) agonist that acts via a receptor protein expressed by the NRP2 gene. These pathways are important for cardiovascular development and disease and play a role in pulmonary sarcoidosis, an inflammatory lung disease. In December, the company reported that drug candidates had completed enrollment of 36 patients in Phase 1b / 2a clinical trials and tested drugs in the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis. The results of the current study are expected in the third quarter and will inform further trials of ATYR1923, including those for other forms of inflammatory lung disease. As a more direct note, in early January, the company announced another top-line clinical result of Phase 2 using ATRY1923 to treat patients hospitalized for severe respiratory complications with COVID-19. The results were positive, indicating that a single dose of ATYR1923 (3 mg / kg) resulted in a median recovery time of 5.5 days. Overall, 83% of patients treated this way recovered within a week. Zegbeh Jallah, a five-star analyst covering Los Capital’s LIFE, likes the risk profile here, with a two-shot goal and updated data details from the COVID survey in the coming months. Expected within. Also recently announced is that data from aTyr’s pulmonary sarcoidosis program will be reported in the third quarter. The success of any of these studies appears to be poorly explained by investors, which could more than double their market capitalization. In line with his optimistic approach, Jallah gave LIFE shares a buy valuation, and his $ 15 price target suggests a potential rise of an impressive 277% next year. (Click here to see Jallahs achievements) Other analysts are on the same page. With two additional purchase ratings, the street word is that LIFE is a strong purchase. In addition to this, the average price target is $ 13.33, suggesting strong growth of about 236% from the current price of $ 3.97. (See TipRanks LIFE Stock Analysis) To find good ideas for penny stocks traded in attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly released tool that integrates all your insights on TipRanks stocks. please. 