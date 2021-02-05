Choosing a CMO for a Medical Device Project-Med-Tech Innovation





Dr. Shrinidh Joshi, a freelance medical device consultant at Kolabtree, a freelance platform for scientists, shares tips on what to consider when choosing a contract manufacturing organization (CMO).

According to a 2019 survey by Accenture Life Sciences, 91% of medical device manufacturers plan to expand their use of CMOs over the next three years. On average, one in five companies work with more than 100 external partners, including CMOs and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), according to the same survey. Both large and small businesses work with these organizations on a regular basis, increasing the pool of CMOs.

Outsourcing frees up manufacturers time and resources to focus on other activities such as product marketing, stakeholder communication, expansion into new markets, and creation of new design activities to help grow the business. , A powerful tool for medical device companies. Medical device companies can outsource almost any part of the process, from design to manufacturing, packaging, and testing. In that case, it is imperative to outsource the appropriate tasks to a company that can help you achieve your goals.

There are many reasons to rely on CMOs to support the manufacturing process. In general, companies choose CMOs to save on upfront costs. CMO means you don’t have to invest in a lot of equipment. These organizations can help create technical files that enhance the effort in submitting applications to the Notification Authority (NB). CMOs aren’t just for small businesses, and even large medical device companies may prefer to outsource their manufacturing processes for specific products and markets.

Choosing the right organization

According to a report by IQ41 Research & Consultancy, the global market for contract manufacturing is estimated to be worth $ 97.2 billion by 2026. As the market grows, the number of CMOs freely available to medical device companies is increasing.

It is important to be careful when choosing a CMO, as working with an organization that lacks the necessary knowledge of the industry can lead to project delays, schedule delays, and costly redo. We recommend that you contact these organizations as soon as possible. Adopting it later can mean revisiting and redoing previous non-standard elements, such as certain design features. This means making considered decisions on important topics early in the process. This can be difficult for small businesses.

Helps outsource part of the decision-making process to freelancers who have experience working in the CMO. Freelancers can help you create and decide on a candidate list. Hiring a freelance medical device consultant can also assist with some aspects of the project’s product development, such as editing technical documentation.

Specialty and focus

When it comes to CMOs, one size doesn’t fit all. Not only do these tissues differ in physical size, they also have different focal points. In general, there are two types of CMOs to choose from. Organizations that are vertically integrated and have a broad focus, and small CMOs with a narrow or single discipline. Choosing the right CMO means knowing the exact focus of the CMO and understanding how your organization fits into a wider project.

If you want to outsource a particular task, you have a small organization that offers a particular service. For example, the STS Medical Group specializes in manufacturing protective clothing and customized procedure kits (CPTs) for surgery. If you’re working on multiple projects at once, it makes more sense to use a vertically integrated CMO that covers different elements such as design, packaging, and testing. For example, DeviceLab Inc is a full-service medical device product development company that covers industrial design, prototyping, manufacturing, product testing, and FDA regulatory consulting.

Knowledge and understanding

Once you have decided to hire a CMO for your project and know what type of organization you need, the next step is to choose an organization with the right qualifications. It is important that the CMO has extensive experience in the medical industry and facilities certified to manufacture medical grade devices. Quality has always been a priority. Does your organization meet the criteria you need for what you need? If not, please tell us why.

CMOs can operate in other manufacturing areas without ISO 13485 certification, but this standard indicates that their management system meets the manufacturing standards for medical devices. Therefore, ISO 13485 is indisputable when manufacturing scalpels and other medical devices. If you sell your device in the United States, you also need to make sure that your organization is an FDA-registered medical device facility that is qualified to manufacture and sell in the United States market.

It is important that the CMO has a firm grasp of the complexity of the medical device and knows that the project can be carried out on time. Do they know what a good device design includes? Can they choose the right material for your application? Do they already know if your device requires biocompatibility or ISO testing? Questions like this are important for understanding the knowledge of the CMO.

CMOs who lack this knowledge have low prepaid prices and may extend their deadlines. To avoid this, always have a clear purpose and agree on a specific target at the time of delivery. Don’t forget to ask for the results of customer satisfaction surveys from previous clients. Most CMOs keep records. These should indicate the types of projects you have worked on before and how successful they are. Customer feedback also indicates whether the organization is on time.

If you don’t have the information you need in these documents, don’t be afraid to ask the CMO when you last missed the deadline. why is this? Who will pay for it? A good CMO is characterized by being open and honest from the beginning.

With 91% of manufacturers expanding their use of CMOs over the next three years, outsourcing is a clear trend among medical device companies. There are several things to consider when choosing a particular organization to collaborate with. You always need to know what kind of organization the CMO is and what its focus is. It is important to determine if you have the necessary qualifications and experience to carry out the project.

