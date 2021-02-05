Nintendo expects Switch to outsell Wii





After the recent announcement that Nintendo Switch has sold nearly 80 million units worldwide, it is more and more likely to surpass Nintendo’s best-selling home video game console, the Wii. Early on, the switch is predicted to reach Wii levels, and sales are steadily increasing year-over-year, so analysts begin to question whether that will happen, and instead someday. I started trying to figure out. Well, Nintendo is all the games to make that happen.

This is because Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa answered in a question and answer session after a recent financial report. Investors asked the president head-on what he thought was necessary to push the switch above the 100 million unit threshold. In response, Mr. Furukawa said Nintendo “is aiming to continue this momentum.” [of sales] Overtake the Wii by increasing cumulative sales. He added that the company is “considering different steps to achieve this,” noting that the Switch installation base has a wide variety of consumers with different gameplay trends. ..

Furukawa also said that the recent increase in sales during 2020 was partly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent global ban on going out. This has led to a surge in purchases from millions of people, including growing interest in video games. The switch benefited from this new wave of purchases, which was out of stock for several months around the world throughout 2020 as the pandemic closed manufacturing facilities and adversely affected shipping lines.

Double dip

There are many new switch owners on the market today, but Nintendo also knows that it has more repeaters. According to a Nintendo study, “Approximately 20% of Nintendo Switch family sales in major regions from October to December 2020 came from demand for multiple systems within the same family. We will continue to increase sales volume by strictly responding to the demand for the system. “

This is a special situation where the switch can be enjoyed compared to traditional consoles like the Wii due to its hybrid nature. Just as many families may buy different models of the same phone (for example, a family of iPhone 12 users), multiple switch units are being purchased for the same household.

This is an area Nintendo has been targeting for some time, and perhaps that’s one of the main reasons Nintendo Switch Lite was introduced in 2019, for young gamers whose parents tend to buy because it’s cheap. Price tag to appeal. But what about older gamers? The idea of ​​a more premium switch might appeal primarily to its demographics, but in this same Q & A session, Furukawa dismissed the idea that Nintendo would soon release such a system. So, if you want Switch Pro, you’ll have to wait.

If switch sales continue at a similar pace, accumulating an additional 20 million units to overtake the Wii should occur in a relatively short amount of time. Currently, Switch is currently Nintendo’s third-ever best-selling system, second only to the Wii and Nintendo DS.

The milestone of over 100 million Switches, even if they don’t exceed DS sales (which would be difficult for any system), is monumental. To date, only six systems have done this, the latest is the PlayStation 4, and it took about seven years to get there. The Switch looks ready to do it in about half the time. This is a great achievement.

