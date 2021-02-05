Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.12 should reduce the risk of real malware attacks





CD Projekt Red, which is a very small fix, released yet another hotfix for Cyberpunk 2077 on Friday morning.

Hotfix 1.12 is only available on PC players and solves two major issues. Fixed a buffer overrun issue and removed / replaced the non-ASLR DLL. As far as patch notes are concerned, it’s neither too transparent nor useless to the average consumer. So what this patch actually does is:

A buffer overrun issue eliminates the serious memory leak issue in Cyberpunk 2077 and can allow the game to use more resources than it needs to run on a PC. It’s unclear how most consumers will or will notice an improvement in the general gameplay experience, but it certainly doesn’t hurt.

Non-ASLR DLLs are a bit more complicated. CD Projekt Red added official mod support to Cyberpunk 2077 at the end of January. But just a few days later, the studio tweeted about potential security vulnerabilities that could be introduced with the mod. That is, the player may download mods and external saves that could give the actual PC the actual virus. Removing the non-ASLR DLL should better protect players who want to improve the experience of Cyberpunk 2077 with the help of the community without endangering their devices or personal information.

Hotfix 1.12 is provided as part of the CD Projekt Reds Roadmap to improve the game ahead of the free DLC. However, this isn’t the first time in a month that CD Projekt Red has had to fix issues that occurred in previous patches. While patch 1.1 provided many great changes, it also introduced a bug that would break another game for the player. CD Projekt Red immediately followed up on the hotfix.

Players should see another big patch, patch 1.2, later this month.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos