Communication framework for technology companies





Aidan Connolly is the author of “2-1-4-3, Planning Explosive Business Growth,” President of AgriTech Capital, and Futurologist of Food and Farms.

So you have a game-changing product or service and want to make money from it. The challenge of moving from innovation to mainstream success (especially for small organizations) is usually considered dark art. Entrepreneurs complain, “I created this incredible technology that the world needs. Why doesn’t our sales reflect that?” Like actor Kevin Costner in the movie “Field of Dreams,” they expect the philosophy “If you make it, they will come” is sufficient. In real life, this is rarely the case.

The reasons innovation fails are YouTube videos, books, and even weird Forbes articles. Even technology developed by large organizations rarely breaks out of the R & D department, but startups either have unknown or unreliable important customers, or fund their first marketing step. It suffers from the ability to open the doors of important customers because it cannot.

Twenty years ago at Alltech, I developed a framework to address this issue. These are called the five Cs that sell innovation. The framework coincided with the company’s extraordinary organic growth period, when sales reached the first $ 1 billion. Since then, the framework has been used by nearly 100 organizations, especially technology startups from a variety of industries, technologies and industries.

Over the years, not only are all five elements of the framework (company, clarity, consistency, cost-effectiveness, consulting) important, but the order in which they are communicated is just as important. It became clear. The following are the latest reviews of the Five Cs, reflecting the lessons learned and the reality of the current work faced by tech companies seeking to sell innovative products or services.

Five Cs to convey innovation

1. Company

Apple, Microsoft, Intel, IBM (West), Tencent, Baidu, Alibaba (Eastern) don’t have to spend time explaining or justifying who they are. Customers tend to adopt what they launch immediately.

The brand behind the product gives instant credibility to innovation. Startups and small organizations are not very lucky. If the customer doesn’t know or trust the provider, the sales process is obviously much more difficult. They may try to innovate startups for novelty, but only later switch to more famous brands.

Therefore, the top priority of the sales force is to build a bond of trust between the company and the customer. This isn’t as easy as it sounds, but restructuring the company in terms of facts and emotions to give customers the confidence that they can leave their future to them can make a business. The key to acquiring and maintaining.

2. Clarity of product purpose

All great innovations are easy to explain. smartphone. Airpod. Apple captured the essence with just one letter: iPod, iPhone, iPad, and iPod.

Can you describe your innovation in three words? Clear and concise descriptions help potential customers quickly understand the benefits of a product or service. This is the principle of clarity of purpose. How you market, communicate, and sell your innovation is important. This is also a struggle for many engineers. Recognizing what is important from the customer’s point of view can get lost in the wonder of innovation. “Elevator speeches” are too long for innovators.

3. Performance consistency

Innovative products pose an inconsistent performance risk. The more technology you destroy, the more your customers are aware of the risk of failure and poor performance. Everyone was ignited by an innovative technology that was under-delivered. The best way to deal with this issue is to tackle it head-on. Emphasize the quantity and quality of data and the experience of innovation to show that innovation brings, while at the same time understanding the most important risks to users and the backup mechanisms they are implementing.

4. Cost-effectiveness

No one likes to lose money. It’s clear that new ideas and services are useful, but the key question is always, “But is it worth it?” Can innovation create greater value, reduce costs, expand market reach, and create a competitive advantage?

Some sales courses suggest divert or avoid price issues and address them as late as possible in the sales process. Our discovery was different. It is more successful to give honest answers about prices as soon as possible and as directly as possible, in connection with specific economic interests. It’s a surprisingly effective technique.

5. Connect with customers

The most powerful question I’ve found in business-to-business sales and marketing of technology in my 30-year career asks customers, “What can you do to make your company more competitive?” That is. It usually surprises clients and transforms conversations into new territories, showing that your goal is to be a partner.

This is more than just soft soaping. It’s also valuable to innovators. Understanding how customers use innovation and what they value in innovation keeps developing and improving innovation as they create communication messages and identify other potential customers. Useful for. Building customer connections is especially valuable when driving innovation.

Bringing innovation to the market is always dangerous. There is a strong history of failure. Successful innovators are not only innovators who offer the best products and services, but also innovators who have the consensus to support them and who have succeeded in growing in the market. The five Cs frameworks are very powerful, but their impact depends on the corporate culture working on them. The 5 Cs are powerful tools that help spread innovation around the world.

