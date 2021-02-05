Nvidia is currently requiring laptop vendors to clarify the specifications for the RTX 30 series





Nvidia has made some radical changes on the GeForce RTX 30 series chips that made buying a gaming laptop much more difficult, but now the company is taking steps to fix the biggest problem. .. Going forward, Nvidia will require laptop manufacturers to provide details on the power and clock speeds of GeForce GPUs in each system, along with supported Max-Q technology.

That big deal. With the RTX 30 series, Nvidia has moved the Max-Q name from a signal that gaming laptops are using a more efficient (but less powerful) version of the graphics chip. Currently, Max-Q is a collective term for various power saving technologies such as Dynamic Boost 2.0, Whisper Mode 2.0, Advanced Optimus, and Resizable BAR support. These are all exciting features, but when the Max-Q’s water is muddy, it’s either a particular gaming notebook running a slow, low-power GeForce GPU, or a fast, full of wattage. It’s hard to tell if you’re running the full force version. Testing has already seen a performance difference of up to 25% between RTX 3080 laptops with low and high power versions.

The situation is so complex that we have published some tips on how to determine which GeForce 30 series chips are more powerful. Thankfully, that changes. From a Nvidia spokesperson (emphasizing us):

With the launch of the 30 series, Max-Q goes beyond just optimizing GPU performance / power. Our 3rd generation Max-Q technology is system and platform level optimization for the world’s best performance and lightest laptops. Our brand has been updated to reflect that. Max-Q is no longer part of the GPU name. This is part of platform technology.

OEMs had to update their product pages with the Max-Q technology capabilities of each GeForce laptop, as well as the clock and power to convey the GPU performance expected of their system.

Gordon Mah Ung |

Gigabyte Aorus 17 with GeForce RTX 3080 and Core i7-10870H

Previously, Nvidia recommended that vendors share power and clock speed information for RTX 30 series laptops, but it didn’t require it. Only XMG laptops actually did. This prevents businesses from hiding important information.

Asus via tweeker

Asus has already provided Tweakers with power and clock speed information for RTX 30 series laptops. (Click to enlarge.)

Laptop buyers are already enjoying the benefits. Asus has provided Tweakers.net with a comprehensive table containing detailed power information for the new GeForce laptop. This includes not only raw power and clock speed, but also whether Dynamic Boost is active and the total maximum GPU consumption when it is active. Good stuff. And The Verge, who first reported the change in Nvidias’ philosophies, noticed that the Gigabyte Aorus 15G page also lists detailed Max-Q and power / clock information.

The list of most RTX 30 series laptops still lacks important information, but as Nvidia mandates it, it should change, and hopefully sooner or later. Unfortunately, Nvidia didn’t deploy the next-generation notebook chip in a more transparent way, but it supports the company to help fix the confusion pointed out by the media. People need to know what they get when they buy expensive hardware.

Again, tips for figuring out which GeForce 30 Series chips are more powerful will help you navigate the muddy water until Nvidias’ new mandate is rolled out across the industry. Here are some of the GeForce RTX 3070 and 3080 laptops you can already buy. Stick with the best gaming laptop guides for more specific recommendations when new notebooks arrive in the lab. If you’re looking for more information, check out the GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU Review to see how it competes with its competitors.

Note: There may be a small fee for purchasing something by clicking on the link in the article. For more information, please read our affiliate link policy.

