How to get the most out of your agency’s Google Knowledge Panel

“The algorithm considers not only the proximity and relevance of the agency to where the user is, but also the activity and quality of the information, so we need a complete and updated knowledge panel,” Becky Schroeder said. I will. , Chief Marketing Officer of Insurance Technologies Corporation (ITC). “Optimize your Google Business Profile to enhance your knowledge panel and let Google know you’re ranked higher in local results. The higher your rank, the better your visibility and ultimately your traffic. . Leads, and more sales. “

Agencies should be aware that Google has a similar feature called the Brand Panel. This may be familiar to users if they have searched for celebrities or well-known companies on Google. There is no application process to get a brand panel. Instead, Google determines if a brand deserves that type of panel based on whether the engine determines that the company or individual has sufficient privileges. It takes a lot of time and effort to increase your chances of getting a panel for that brand, but it’s still Google’s decision in the end, so there’s no guarantee you’ll get it.

Therefore, local governments are a feature that government agencies should pay attention to. According to Schroeder, agencies need to fill out as much as possible on panels in various sections, from contact information to business, business hours, products and services offered. After entering this information once and verifying that it is correct, it is generally recommended that the agency leave it as long as the information is updated.

Local panels, on the other hand, have parts that agencies need to pay attention to and return more often, such as photos, reviews, Google posts, and Q & A components that allow customers to submit queries. “These are things that need to be continually updated and touched to get the most out of the panel,” Schroeder said.

However, most importantly, expert advice is that the agency considers any discrepancy between what the company tells Google to what is displayed on the website as spam, so the agency has all the knowledge panel information. Is to make sure that is exactly the same as the information on the website. Even if the company spells “Saint” in the street name of its website, even if it says “St.”. In the local panel, this can be a problem for search engines.

In addition, if your agency is blogging, you need to make sure that you are sharing that content using Google posts. In addition, the agency must use all of the 750 characters provided and use the first 250 characters (the characters that appear before). “Read more” link that contains the most important information).

“Remember that you don’t have to write all the new content … you can reuse the content from your” About Us “page or your home page,” Schroeder said. “Also, you don’t have to repeat important information from other parts of your profile. [in the description].. You don’t have to write “Our agency offers car insurance, home insurance and life insurance”. Because people see it in the products you offer, you can focus more on your value proposition. Talk about what’s different and don’t include links or HTML in the description. This is no no from Google’s point of view. “

According to Schroeder, don’t underestimate the photo. Including a photo makes it more likely that someone will visit your agency’s profile and click to access your website.

“In the photo section, I want to use high quality photos I own, so don’t use stock images or photos with branding,” she continued. “Show me the office, show the staff, show the client, and then look at Google’s Knowledge Panel to see who you are.”

