A promising competitive venue for investors





Entrepreneurs & investors with a passion for early start-ups. CEO of leAD’s leading sports and health technology investment ecosystem.

Guido Mieth

Technology and innovation will shape 2021. The traditional sports industry was heavily influenced by Covid-19 in 2020, especially sports and medical technology. Peloton is three times more valuable than the well-established sports brand PUMA. (As of January 13, Peroton had a market capitalization of 45.647 BI and Puma SE had a market capitalization of 13.28 BI). I think the industry will continue to be a good choice for investors after 2021. Success stories in this area build trust in the investor community, as technology is considered an integral part of business success.

The global sports technology market is expected to reach $ 31 billion by 2024, and these stories are just the beginning. Technologies such as 5G and AI, and the ability to use data to personalize the experience, are the megatrends that are ready to dominate the last decade, meaning that the window of opportunity will continue to grow. To seize the moment, smart investors need to look at the following core areas: Connected fitness, health and welfare, fan involvement and esports.

Connected fitness

The blockade has significantly changed the behavior of millions of people who chose a digital fitness experience at home to stay mentally and physically active. I grew up. Successful investment stories in this area include Mirror, which Lululemon acquired for $ 500 million. Like Lululemon, leading companies in the sports and fitness industry are diversifying their customer offerings from a product perspective, creating their own omni-channel strategies, and leveraging connectivity. Leveraging AI, big data, predictive algorithm-driven hardware and software, and personalization, connected fitness will continue to thrive.

Health and happiness

Due to the influence of the pandemic, active and healthy living will become the center of society in 2020, and I think that this field will be spotlighted. Tracking fitness activity and drawing the right conclusions about an individual’s health can have a significant impact on the digital health market. Seamless technology allows users to monitor vital and physiological responses in real time, instantly stream to trainers and coaches and provide immediate feedback. It provides a personalized experience and gives more users access to health and well-being solutions. In addition to tracking health, mindfulness solutions offer investors a great opportunity. Leaders in the field, Calm and Headspace, finished impressive rounds last year ($ 75 million and $ 93 million, respectively). Further innovation should occur in this market, and wise investors need to be involved early.

Fan involvement and sports

Sports organizations needed to consider new ways to attract fans, using technology essential to the process. This is especially important when attracting the attention of the younger generation. The average age of NFL fans is around 50, with a great deal of focus on recreating the loyalty these sports fans grew up in their youth. As a result, sports leagues, broadcasters and others are exploring how technologies such as 5G, VR and AR can enhance the viewing experience while collecting valuable data. Esports and games are growing tremendously as they fuse the real and digital worlds and keep viewers interested. Twitch, the world’s leading livestreaming platform for gamers, reached a record high last year with 5 billion hours of viewing time in the second quarter of 2020. That number will continue to grow in 2021.

Technology: Moving the future of sports and health

All these areas of sports and medical technology offer incredible opportunities for both investors and entrepreneurs. This is a perfect place for innovators to truly shape how society will live in the coming years. The following Peloton, Twitch, Draft Kings, Zwift, Mirror and Headspace are all currently under construction. Investors must be bullish to see the potential and make early and bold moves.

