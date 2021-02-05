Google Cloud extends API connection with Apigee X





As all good craftsmen know, only bad workers blame their tools. As all good IT engineers know, carpentry, cooking, and auto mechanics (inserting the actual physical skills of your choice) apply to software application development, data management, systems management, and more. Also applies. Whether it’s DIY or software development, it’s essential to know how the tool works.

One of the latest and perhaps most glossy tools available in the standard published Software Engineer Toolkit is the Application Programming Interface (API). The API is designed to act as an adhesive and channeling conduit between applications, providing a route for programmers to code programs (or program components) that can request services from the operating system (OS) or other applications. Define. The API has the required syntax and is most often implemented by function calls consisting of verbs and nouns.

Why is the API so popular? It’s not hard to understand how and why APIs have become so popular, popular, and programmatically prominent. As we move into a computing world dominated by heterogeneous distributed cloud computing services, technologies like APIs that interconnect at defined points in the cloud infrastructure layer are important on the road to so-called digital transformation. It becomes a component.

With Amazon Web Services (AWS) and IBM growing significantly in the cloud infrastructure market over the past 50 years, it’s no wonder Google acquired Apigee, an API management specialist organization, in 2016.

An update in line with the latest API Economy 2021 report from the Google Apigee team this year marks the arrival of Apigee X, a major release of the API management platform. Designed to share a symbiotic and positive relationship with Google Clouds, which works with AI, security, and networking, Apigee X is still fresh from the kitchen and is currently in its first implementation.

APIs are more than just components of the software stack, they are products, because they are the way software communicates with software and the way developers leverage data and features on a large scale. [and tools] Used by developers to execute business strategies and achieve large-scale innovation. As with all products, you need to manage the API … and when Apigee turns 10 this month, he will work with more than 1,000 customers around the world to bring 10 years of deep expertise and experience. Google’s VP and GM, Amit Zavery, said. Cloud business application platform.

From monoliths to microservices

The reason for using APIs in modern software application architectures stems from the desire to move away from the clunky, unyielding, large-scale monolithic IT systems that became accepted in the second half of the last century.

Currently, I was considering doing a software system development project from weeks (often months) to days. Developers can do this because individually federated microservices can componentize individual aspects of code functionality. However, you can use the API to build larger resulting instances of IT that are in many ways greater than the sum of those parts.

Google Clouds Zavery recognizes that organizations expanding their API initiatives can increase the potential for fraud inside and outside organizational boundaries. The above report shows that Apigee has increased malicious API traffic by more than 170% each year over the past year.

In response to this threat, Zavery includes features such as Cloud Armor Web Application Firewall for Apigee X to enhance API security and Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) for authenticating and authorizing access to the Apigee platform. It explains that it provides an integrated approach for applying. This gives enterprises more control over encrypted data using CMEK, while allowing them to store data in selected areas and control the network location where users can access the data.

James Fairweather, Chief Innovation Officer at Pitney Bowes, said that during these uncertainties, organizations around the world could double their API strategies to operate anywhere, automate processes, and make new digital experiences faster and safer. It states that it is offering. Apigee X makes it easy for companies like us to extend their digital initiatives by enhancing the API with new features such as reCAPTCHA Enterprise, Cloud Armor (WAF), and Cloud CDN.

API + AI = AI API and critical mass

So where’s next for the API? Now, as with all technologies today, artificial intelligence (which can have the greatest impact on API development, deployment, operation, maintenance, updates, extensions, and ultimately some methods, is AI) application. The case retired when they worked and were replaced.

According to Zavery, this box is also turned on. That is, ApigeeX applies Google’s AI and machine learning capabilities to historical API metadata to autonomously identify anomalies, predict peak season traffic, and ensure that the API complies with compliance requirements. I will.

Even if APIs become widespread and indispensable, this is (probably) a technology tool that remains in the hands of data engineers and developers. Your organization’s API health, whether or not it is virtually hosted, is unlikely to be featured in the next meeting room meeting.

Read Im a (h) api users When you start looking at high-tech trade show T-shirts, you’ll see that you’ve reached a critical mass.

Google Cloud API

Google Cloud

