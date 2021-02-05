Jewish National Fund-US Launches $ 350 Million World Zionist Village Design Competition in Beer Sheva





New York, February 5, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) announces the start of a story-changing project on Zionism, education, innovation, technology, and the fate of the Jews I am excited. All from the city of Beersheba: World Zionist Village.

Campus Proposal Campus Map Artist Rendering

JNF-USA will launch a design contest, Envision Tomorrow’s Israel, from April 15th to February 4th. The contest seeks concepts and ideas for campus elements such as classrooms, dormitories, conference centers, places of worship, and cafes. The concept of a symbolic building that incorporates the landscape of Beersheba and its status as the capital of the Negev is encouraged.

“This is a race for ideas, but not just ideas,” said Jeffrey E. Levin, chair of the JNF-USA Board of Directors and co-chair of the Beer Sheva Construction and Architecture Subcommittee. “Our goal is to be interested in and brand what we are creating in Beer Sheva. London is famous for Big Ben and Hollywood. The monument makes Beer Sheva and the village an internationally recognized icon. Will the design be utilized? Sunlight and all the sun? Will the rooftop garden decorate all the structures? This international convention will draw ideas for the campus of the future and give Beersheba worthy attention. ”

We encourage architects, students, designers, “big thinkers” and landscape architects to attend. The submission undertakes JNF-USA’s mission to enhance dialogue, education, interaction and draw inspiration from sustainability and ideas to mitigate Zionism, Judaism, desert and environment, and climate impacts. Encouraged to help.

Applicants can earn up to $ 8,600. The finalists will be announced on May 13th and the final winner will be announced on June 18th. For a breakdown of the prizes, please visit jnf.org/villa.

“The world Zionist village will change the character of Beer Sheva even further,” said Dr. Sol Riser Bram, President of JNF-USA. “There were no high-tech companies or green spaces in Beersheba, but JNF-USA changed the equation and today high-tech companies are flocking to the city. The village is studying in Beersheva and the village with the technological elements developed in Israel. Student. This is the crossroads of education, cyonism and technology. “

The contest will be judged by a panel of architects and public figures: Michael Arad (9/11 Memorial), David Kaufman (Architectural Digest), Eran Chen (ODA), Taal Safdie (Safdie Rabines Architects), Stephen B. Jacobs ( Stephen B. Jacobs Group), Lionel Ohayon (ICRAVE), Guy Elitzur (Vertical Fields), Kenneth Stein (Inst. For the Study of Modern Israel), Alon Ben-Gurion (hospitality consultant).

“The village is at an important turning point in the story and fate of the Jews and Israel,” said Joseph Wolfson, the first vice president of the JNF-USA National Committee and chair of the Beer Sheva Executive Committee. I did. “People have very important conversations about the future of Judaism, Israel and Zionism. In 10 to 15 years, thousands of people pass through the village gates, Israeli ambassadors and advocates, and local leadership. I will return to Japan as a person. ”

The World Zionist Village is a 20-acre $ 350 million investment that will serve as the second home of Alexander Mus High School in Israel. Providing an innovation center for graduates who are internships at a high-tech company based in Beer Sheva. Includes Zionist Adult Education Center.

This World Zionist Village is part of JNF-USA’s vision to ensure a strong, safe and prosperous future for Israel by connecting the next generation to Israel’s land and people.

For more information on Envision Tomorrow’s Israel: A Competition to Design the Jewish National Fund World Zionist Village, please visit jnf.org/villa. Media: Daniel Peri at [email protected] Or 212.879.9305×227.

Source Jewish National Fund-USA

