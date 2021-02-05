Wells Fargos Chief Technology Officer Plans Innovation Strategy





Saul Van Beurden, Head of Technology at Wells Fargo

Credit: Wells Fargo

Saul Van Beurden is Wells Fargo’s Technology Officer for nearly two years after serving as Chief Information Officer for Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase. He directs a budget of approximately $ 9 billion and a team of 40,000 engineers reports to him. His privileges include all software development, IT operations, infrastructure and cloud enablement, and cyber security. He is a tremendous result role in banks, to say the least.

The top technicians at large companies are often referred to as chief information officers. They are also sometimes referred to as Chief Technology Officers or Chief Digital Officers. The head of a technical title is unusual. When asked how he got to the company, when he joined the company, he already had a chief information officer and a chief technology officer, both of whom reported directly to him. The title of the role doesn’t matter to me, Van Baden said.It’s how you act on that role and the responsibilities you have [that is more important]..

After joining the company, Van Baden chose to plan for both offense and defense compared to coaching the American football team. He said that the first role, what can be called a defensive role, is the role of the first operator. It’s all about making sure the plan is done and things are going. The second role is the offensive role. This is what we call the role of a business enabler, how to reduce the risk of a bank. How do you maximize your bottom line? How do you improve your return on investment?

To achieve this, early in his tenure, Van Beurden and his team defined what he called the 6S strategy. they are:

Skill Security Stability Scalability Speed ​​Satisfaction

Compared to skills, he emphasizes the importance of building a team that has today’s skills and grows tomorrow’s skills, and of the learning agility needed to accomplish the company’s mission. Suggests level. As he said, this is the way to become a trusted operator. He said it was all about employee expansion and re-skilling.

Needless to say, security is an important skill set for any company, but especially for large financial services companies with large volumes of sensitive data.You can say that the only thing a bank sells is trust: the fact that having you is safe [money and data] Along with the bank, Van Baden said. Security comes down to cybersecurity, controls that need to be properly placed, and so on.

Stability is a prerequisite as 90% of all transactions are done digitally throughout Wells Fargo. When the digital app or online desktop version went down, so did the bank, Van Beurden emphasized. You need to have a stable store. Its stability is created by its ever-increasing elasticity. It’s all about automating IT operations processes and streamlining applications. He said these first three S’s make up a defensive play.

Aggressive play begins with scalability. Van Beurden emphasized that this requires an on-demand service, so as the transaction volume increases, the technology can scale seamlessly and scale back as needed.

Next is the focus on speed. As a longtime financial services executive, Van Baden pointed out that banks are slow and often take more than a year for giants like Wells Fargo to offer their programs. He urged the team to cut in half or even one-third the time. He drew a picture of the typical way of doing things and then suggested improvements. He emphasized a typical process with many handoffs along the way. First product requirements, then prioritization by the finance team, then PMO, then project leader, then IT intake, IT intake, design, technical design, developer, testing, production, van Baden said. You already deserve nearly 60 weeks of work. Improvements come from a multifunctional team that doesn’t require inefficient handoffs. An analyst with a product idea sits with an engineer who is supposed to build the feature. Engineers are still using DevOps tools, so they can even bring features directly into production. Get rid of the whole concept of handoff, handoff, handoff. Next, he said that process automation is important. He emphasized that speed is an important differentiator for maximizing returns and gaining an edge over other markets through improved return on investment.

The last S is satisfied.You can do everything else, but if the end customer is still not happy with the app [for example], And app uptime [are not appropriate], We failed, Van Baden said. Satisfaction is the basis of our strategy for us.

Van Beuren wanted to simplify things from a strategic point of view and examine the progress associated with each of the six S categories. By maturing and driving value in each area, the goal is to provide better capabilities for innovation. The tech team has reinjected as much art as possible into the company. The foundation of that innovation is also structured in this case into three pillars.

The first pillar is the Innovation Unit, which reports to Other Williams III, a fellow of Van Badens, Senior Executive Vice President of Wells Fargo, Head of Corporate Strategy, Digital Platforms and Innovation. [Williams] The team is always looking for the next best experience for our customers, Van Beurden said. What are the next best features you need to develop? They also look a little further, three years later, four years later, and so on, and start looking around the corner to see what’s coming and what’s being adopted. The team works in an integrated manner with the software engineers of the Van Beurdens team to ensure coordination and strong collaboration between the teams.

The second pillar is technical research and development. This team is often responsible for the deepest technical or complex innovation topics. The team has partnered with institutions such as MIT and Stanford to build an ecosystem to stimulate the thoughts needed to tackle big topics. Van Beurden said the R & D team is focusing on what’s called a magical cocktail of artificial intelligence and machine learning, data, and computing. He believes that the future of banks will be defined at the crossroads of these technology areas.

Van Beurden gave an example of how Wells Fargo makes use of each. We need to explain the results of the AI ​​model. If you have a loan request from a customer and you say “yes” or “no”, you need to be able to say “yes” or “no”.I can’t say, there was a model and I ran it, and we don’t know [why the decision was made].. You need to be able to explain it. The team was able to monitor and explain the results of the model, fine-tuning the model as needed. Together with MIT, AI has developed a mechanism to explain AI. This is a way to solve unexplained AI problems by placing AI on top of it so that it can be explained, Van Beurden said.

While many companies consider big data as an operational principle, Van Beurden thinks of small data.Small data is finding the smallest important dataset that actually brings you [the right] result, [which may leverage] Van Beurden explained the synthetic data, not all the production data used for this. Can I run synthetic data to get the same result? Working with research institutes, his team is working hard on this.

The last pillar is related to calculations. More specifically, the Van Beurdens team is rapidly advancing computing power.That speed with quantum computation is not possible [be expressed] For factors like 10, hundreds, millions, he pointed out.that is [beyond] It is possible that we can do it. It doesn’t matter when you’re ready. We don’t want to be the ones who regret what they didn’t do from the beginning and weren’t there once it was successful and ready for production. There are two key areas for his team to drive this journey: trading algorithms and cryptographic keys. The former helps banks facilitate faster transactions. The latter protects banks from the time when a malicious person can determine all possible passwords at lightning speed with dramatic advances in computing speed.

Wells Fargo has taken the lump in recent years, but Van Baden and his team have positioned the company to regain its dominance as an innovator.

Peter High is President of MetisStrategy, a business and IT advisory firm. He wrote two best-selling books, and the third, Getting to Nimble, will be released in March 2021. He also hosts the Technology podcast series and speaks at conferences around the world. Follow him on Twitter @ PeterAHigh.

