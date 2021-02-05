The Apex Legend Next Firearm never “becomes another gun like any other gun”





The next Apex Legend gun is designed to have a meaningful impact on the battle royale meta. In this way, the gun plays a role similar to the Season 8 30-30 repeater. This is a rifle that fires differently depending on the shooting method. This is a completely unique design decision.

“”[The 30-30 Repeater] When talking about Battle Royale’s transformational second year and future plans, Apex Legends game director Chad Grunier said, “It’s not just another gun like all other guns. Weapons lineup. Unique slot. You know [the same] The next weapon under development, not only will it be a different gun like any other gun, but it will also retain its own location. “

This change in the pattern of adding more unique guns every other season instead of adding guns every season is an attempt by developers to curb the weapons of rapidly expanding guns in the game.

“If you’re an R-99 fan and add two more weapons, your chances of finding an R-99 naturally diminish,” says Grenier. “We’ve added crafts as one way to alleviate the problem of having too many weapons, so you can put them in a care package or put them in a replicator and take them out of the ground loop.

Other multiplayer games have traditionally solved this problem by vaulting certain weapons, but Respawn may not have that option. Stealing certain guns or killing certain characters in the story of Apex Legend will punish fans who have invested a lot of real-world money in buying really cool skins for their favorite guns and legends. Let’s do it.

“At some point we need to understand [another solution]”Grenier said. “Estimating two more years from now, does the game have eight more guns? That’s too many unless you solve that problem. So I switched patterns when it comes to creating. Owning a weapon. Rather than creating weapons every season just for the sake of it, we will create and release very good new weapons that make sense and occupy a unique position in the game, because we are ready. “

So far, Respawn has been able to build its own gun by providing a charging mechanism that needs to be considered when using it. The 30-30 repeater is charged after aiming for a few seconds, so you can get more powerful shots at the expense of speed. The Season 4 Sentinel is a sniper rifle that can be temporarily recharged by supplying a shield cell, at the expense of recovery for more powerful shots.

It will be interesting to see if this next weapon will have some form of charging mechanism built in, or if Respawn will try to rock Apex Legends’ in-game meta in another way. The team seems to have promised that only guns of a certain caliber will be added in the near future. As a result, standard guns such as Season 3 charge rifles and Season 6 bolts may not be added for some time.

“Some guns really feel good, some guns have been prototyped.’I don’t really want to use this gun,’Grenier said.” So we just have a good one. I want to release it. “

