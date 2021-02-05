Existing technology is fine. Just be creative.





To do more at less cost, IT leaders are finding new ways to use existing technology, creating room for creativity in the process.

According to a study published in the Information and Organization journal, IT departments that encourage innovation can increase their return on investment by exploring new ways to use standard systems. Researchers have designed empirical studies to explore IT-enabled innovations based on a framework based on creativity theory.

Even basic tools can be used for innovation if employees are in a work environment where they are encouraged to learn IT.

“The very direct implication is that you don’t have to spend money on creativity and brainstorming,” said Dorit Nevo, an associate professor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Larry School of Business and co-author of the report. I will. “You don’t have to buy these special tools. If you need innovation, you can encourage it with existing technology.”

Consider a customer relationship management system. According to Nevo, it was traditionally used to manage customer interactions, but found that it could also support in-house collaboration and training processes. Innovation occurs organically over time as employees encounter new use cases in their daily work.

“You don’t have to buy these special tools. If you need innovation, you can encourage it with existing technology.”

Dorit Nebo

Associate Professor, Rally School of Business, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

“We invest in one technology, but we can get more out of it because our employees are free to roam,” Nevo said.

For data, for example, enterprises rely on the creativity of their IT teams. In a remote work environment, this may seem like an innovative way to collect and analyze data on employee involvement, according to Ally Lightman, a professor of digital media and marketing at Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College. not.

“Forks is looking at more creativity-related IT teams, such as process efficiency, process innovation, or an innovative approach to connecting with consumers and creating new products and services using data.” Said Lightman.

Stimulate employee creativity

The idea that innovation creates efficiency and cost savings has been a technical issue for many years. However, this research provides insight into the link between standard IT and creative processes. Innovation depends on the mindset of employees, not on glorious new systems or new technologies.

“If you use existing IT to drive employee creativity and actually follow through … [organizations] You can get more from your employees. ” Leaders need to show employees that they can make mistakes in the process of innovation and set an example using standard IT in a variety of ways.

“The role of leadership is basically to show that it’s okay … it’s okay to spend an hour playing with this technology.”

Dorit Nebo

Associate Professor, Rally School of Business, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Research shows that to foster creativity, successful teams motivate employees to learn IT, help them understand their role in the organization, recognize their efforts, and develop skills. Encouraged.

Lightman can start by understanding “what motivates them, what they fear, what are their problems, and what are the risks associated with them.” Businesses can then design mechanisms that involve employees at each level and better support the path to learning.

According to Lightman, when a team comes up with an innovative idea, leaders should admit that it’s a good reason.

“Innovation gets stuck because of attribution,” says Lightman, but keeping innovators involved in the process and measuring success from idea to deployment can help overcome that hurdle.

According to Nevo, employees also need to calendar time to devote themselves to the creative process. The hour spent exploring standard tools is billable today, but success will be rewarded later.

“The role of leadership is basically to show that it’s okay,” Nebo said. “It’s okay to spend an hour playing with this technology.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos