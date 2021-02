Randy Pitchford says the acquisition of Gearbox can “take risks” in new things

The first and probably the only game that comes to mind when thinking about Gearbox Software is arguably Borderlands. Of course there are others, but Brothers in Arms games haven’t been seen for more than a decade, and neither Duke Nukem Forever nor Alien: Colonial Marine have left a positive impression. However, in an interview with VentureBeat, Gearbox co-founder Randy Pitchford said the studio has many other ideas that it really wants to pursue, and the recent acquisition by Embracer Group will ultimately make it possible. It was.

“Incubators have so many new IP concepts that are ready to explode,” says Pitchford. “Rather than just knowing what Gearbox has done before, you can wait for the right publishing partner to place your bet. Publishers who risk what they want to see next are always It was rewarded, but for some reason they weren’t happy with that kind of risk. Now we take that risk. “

Pitchford compared the Gearbox acquisition to the decision to sell Epic’s Gears of War property to Microsoft, and described the decision as “burning a boat” before it became bigger and more effective by Fortnite.

“We don’t have to do that. We can maximize the IP we have and pursue new IP as a result of this relationship,” Pitchford said. .. “It’s very exciting to me. We feel like we’re just getting started.”

“I don’t know how many more years, but even those who are active in the industry and want video games want to do as much as they can. Do it as long as the world wants me. I’m going to die in the office. I hope it’s been a long time now. “

Lars Wingefors, CEO of Embracer Group, suggests that Gearbox’s new parent company is looking at the situation from a similar perspective, and Gearbox “forms its own unit that can be integrated as needed, but grows organically. I will. “

“I’m buying into Randy and management. I trust them,” he said. “That way, you don’t have to put in control and control something in detail. If you create a central headquarters where 500 people ask about your business plan, this model won’t work. It’s our model. Not. In our operating model, there are eight in these operating groups, which will be the key to success starting this morning. “

Embracer Group may not be a popular name among gamers, but these eight “operating groups” Amplifier Game Invest, Coffee Stain Holding, DECA Games, Easybrain, Gearbox Softwork, Koch Media, Saber Interactive, THQ Nordic is, collectively, an industry. On the same day as the merger with Gearbox, Embracer Group also acquired Aspyr Media for up to $ 450 million worth of transactions. Aspyr operates under the Embracer’s Sabre Interactive label.

