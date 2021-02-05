The Galaxy S7 has never looked better than its new color





Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 was launched a few months ago, and just today it was discovered that the tablet will be available in a new blue color.

Formally, this new color on the Galaxy Tab S7 is called “Phantom Navy” and is available in all three variations of the tablet. That is, Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G models. Available for both Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 +. The kicker is that Samsung doesn’t seem to offer this color for the Galaxy S7 worldwide.

So far, it seems that it can only be purchased in Germany. Still, Samsung’s website doesn’t seem to be in stock for this color so far. This means that Samsung hasn’t started selling inventory yet, or the inventory is fully sold.

Samsung has not yet officially announced the Blue Galaxy S7

Samsung tends to announce these things officially and is not peeping at the new Phantom Navy Color at this time. However, the tablet is clearly visible on the German website.

If you live in your area, you can pre-register and be notified when colors are available. I don’t know exactly when it will be. It is still unclear when this version of the tablet will be available in the United States.

Perhaps after Samsung releases the Phantom Navy model, pre-registration will begin outside Germany. It’s also not uncommon for Samsung to offer only this color in Germany.

Providing exclusive colors to a particular country is not unprecedented for a company.

Samsung is also boosting internal storage

According to Roland Quandt, in addition to the phantom navy color, the Galaxy Tab S7 + model of the tablet is getting more storage. Specifically, a variation of 512GB.

However, unlike the Phantom Navy variant on the Galaxy Tab S7, the 512GB variant for storage is already available for purchase, but only available on Plus models. At least on Samsung’s US website, that version sells for $ 1,029.99. The 512GB model is not listed on Samsung’s German website.

Therefore, a reference to the Galaxy Tab S7 + model that gets a 512GB variation is possible for the European market.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 + are now available in new “Phantom Navy” / “Navy Blue” color options. Plus models are also getting a new 512GB variant: https: //t.co/IDRX4uHbHT pic.twitter.com/ye0z3dsjoQ

Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 5, 2021







