Destiny 2 finally buffs the worst exotic ever





Destiny 2 Season 13 makes some coveted improvements to the Ion Exotic trio, which has long been remembered as the worst exotic in the game.

Currently, Aeon Exotics uses certain abilities to generate ability energy for you and your team. Also, teammates wearing Aeon Exotic will get a little more energy than usual. Warlocks generate grenade energy when throwing a grenade, for example, while wearing Aeon Soul. The problem is that this energy boost is so small that it is objectively bad to wear Aeon Exotic as well as fill the team with them. It’s finally changing.

According to the latest TWAB, the current ion effects have been discarded and replaced with three unique exotic mods that can only be socketed to ion armor. All three exotics have the same mod, so you can use either of them in any class or subclass. The effects are as follows:

Sect of Force: A fast precision hit with a weapon temporarily increases reload speed and weapon exchange speed. When you stun a champion or defeat a boss or mini boss, nearby teammates will explode with grenades and melee energy. Aeon cult allies who are not equipped with the Sect of Force role (that is, teammates wearing Aeon Exotic) will also get a burst of super energy. Sect of Insight: Takedown of continuous precision weapons is your ally. Using the finisher on an elite enemy will generate special ammo for your teammates. When you finish a boss or mini boss, heavy ammo is generated. Nearby Aeon Cult Alliances who are not equipped with the Sect of Insight role will also gain a bonus on short-term weapon damage after using the finisher. Sect of Bigger: Gains class ability energy when an ally dies, and class ability is fully charged when you revive your teammates. If you use the supermarket, nearby friends will recover at once. Nearby Aeon Cult allies who are not equipped with the Sect of Vigor role will also gain Overshield.

As Bungie explained, these special mods are designed to reward players by assigning all three roles within a team of three, for example when creating a Nightfall team. All of these effects are stacked and, like the armor set issued with Gambit Prime, they give you a unique role to play. Such exotics have never been seen before and sound so strong on paper that it is wild to think of them as the worst exotic and counterfeit in Destiny’s history.

If you’re looking for something more exotic, take a look at the location and inventory of Destiny 2 Xur this week.

