Google will phase out partial match modifiers





Google is ringing the change again, and this is another big one.

Starting February 18, Google Ads has announced that the Partial Match Modifier (BMM) will be phased out and included in the enhanced phrase match. Traffic and BMM support will end.

By July, new BBMs will not be available and BMMs will no longer be offered in Google Ads, according to a report by the end of 2021.

For large BMM users, this update is large. Otherwise you will be largely unaffected.

So what’s really happening here?

This is the image that Google uses to explain it.

And these are the examples that Google gave us:

Google sells this change as a good thing. The article headline that describes this move is titled “Easy to reach the right customers with search and articles.”

We introduced the best partial match modifiers for phrase matching to provide more control and better reach. As a result, phrase matching is extended to cover additional partial match modifier traffic, while continuing to respect word order when it matters to meaning. This makes it easier to reach your customers and manage keywords in your account.

With these improvements, you can reach your desired search simply by using phrase matching, without worrying about unnecessary searches. Consider a moving company that wants to reach people who are interested in moving from New York City. The updated phrase match can be used, for example, to reach people trying to move from New York to Boston without being visible to people trying to move from Boston to New York.

Mark Neales, Head of Paid Media, will take care of this:

While aiming to simplify management and save advertisers time, the changes are actually reorganizing where advertisers spend more time. More time is spent getting omitted search query data from the search query report to ensure effective negative keywords are placed.

But is this really good news? It’s controversial and depends on who you ask.

Sure, it makes managing your account easier, but at the cost of its simplicity.

When Google says they’re embedding BMM in their phrase-matching keywords, they’re actually doing something along the way.

Phrase-matching keywords basically act as BMMs, so phrase-matching terms appear in more terms than currently exist (these are former BMM terms), but the algorithm has the intent of matching rather than yourself. Now it’s an effective decision.

On the surface, this is great and can save you time. However, BMM gives you more control. Without it, you would rely on Google’s newly built algorithms, which are highly effective in protecting you from unnecessary wasted spending.

However, it is difficult to put complete confidence in the algorithm. One is that it’s hard for Google to understand all the search nuances like humans, and the other is because we know that Google doesn’t really have our best interests.

This is the fifth major change to keyword match types in the last seven years, and it again reduces the ability to fully optimize your account, similar to when Google changed its search keyword report in September.

Indeed, as Google says, this makes things easier for you in one way. But if it comes at the expense of real money, I’m not sure if this is something you can sell as good.

This may not be as seismic and catastrophic as it appears on the surface. Once it plays a role, take a closer look at how it settles down. For many, this doesn’t rock the boat so much.

But not everyone feels the same.

Reactions are mixed, to say the least. There were some signs of resignation, some anger, a lot of resentment, and a little positiveness.

Here are some of the best, most angry, and most considered tweets about it:

The worst change ever, it feels like a nightmare

Deep Technologies (@deepitcom) February 5, 2021

You are watching a new match type live! pic.twitter.com/vlFNtdyInG

JOSH B. (@ Jdb426) February 5, 2021

Sorry @GoogleAds, do you mean it’s easier for Google to take all your money now? This is a joke, isn’t it?

Reganmcgregorau (@reganmcgregorau) February 4, 2021

pic.twitter.com/kgf0oSLWLt

Josh Yates (@Jates) February 4, 2021

At first, what was it? Why do you like more confusion?

More than that, I realized that they are planning to remove the BMM and integrate the BMM into the phrase.

that’s nice. There’s too much confusion about the two, and it’s basically the same today anyway.

Andrew Lolk (@AndrewLolk) February 4, 2021

I agree, not surprisingly. I don’t think either method will have a big impact, given that there is already an overlap between the two if the word order is treated the same when considered important.

Ginny Marvin (@GinnyMarvin) February 4, 2021

It’s a bit frustrating considering that all account builds and exact matches I’ve done using BMM don’t use phrase matching. This is because BMM and exact match builds almost always outperformed, including phrase matching.

Anthony (@ToeKnee_C) February 5, 2021

To be honest, I’m not sure this will have a significant negative impact on things (this is not an argument for or against the concept of closed variants). .co / pAF5cSSoyZ

Kirk Williams (@PPCKirk) February 4, 2021

Sure, I’m not saying that close-match variants are confusing. It’s just that BMM and P (not your example) are basically the same thing. I could be wrong and don’t know if optimistic words are probably more resigned? Moreover?

Kirk Williams (@PPCKirk) February 4, 2021

That makes sense, as the matchtypes have been fundamentally broken since the close variants and extensions.

Even if I’m GOOG, I would like to fix the match type and the dreaded closed variant matching.

They have a moat that can’t compete with other platforms, sucking it up and drying it.

Greg Finn (@gregfinn) February 4, 2021

The WG misunderstands that and matches irrelevant searches that G can’t see because it hides the query, but what is the fallback? With the change in BMM last year, BMM has become quite widespread and people have returned to the wording. Now do you just put your money on FB instead of @GoogleAds?

Brad Geddes (@bgtheory) February 4, 2021

Not surprisingly, I’m still indignant. Combined with a limited search term report, it actually negatively impacts your ability to fully optimize.

FozzieBaloo (@BalooFozzie) February 4, 2021

This seems to be a roadmap from before 2011. Oh, they were in the age of control freaks. Nostalgia is powerful, and it was a long time ago.

Jeremy Morgan; (@porpster) February 4, 2021

Anyway, some people have recently reported that the term is becoming less visible, but this change seems to have been made at the right time for Google. #ppcchat

Azeem (@AzeemDigital) February 4, 2021

So what should you do?

Talk to Mark Neil again, he says:

My first idea is that this can be difficult to resolve in time. For some advertisers, this can cause significant disruption to existing account structures. A broader approach may work because some advertisers have a positive glimpse of performance gains from combining a wide range of keywords with smart bidding strategies. At the end of 2021, will this be seen as a mess in the way we work, or will this be a step towards better keyword matching? Not optimistic for better keyword matching.

Google says they’re making things easier, right? I’m not sure.

If you are a large BMM user, to mitigate this change, you need to start drilling down and get rid of many irrelevant search terms unless the BMM safety net is anymore.

Therefore, the problem is to put your head in the audience data, then take your head and immerse it directly in the negative. That’s where you have to live for a while.

You’ll see unnecessarily oozing money from many accounts without actually looking at the data and spending time researching it (again, after changing the search term report).

This is not true for everyone. Some may have a strategy to benefit from taking a slightly broader approach, but not everyone uses BMM that much.

But for those who work in a niche that pays for having a tightly controlled account, they need to dominate spending on inaccurate matchtypes and cross-reference this with as much data as you can find. There are audience analysis tools and search term reports.

Delving into this will help you get rid of these irrelevant terms and find leaks in your boat.

It’s not an easy task, but it’s a necessary task. And no matter what Google says, it definitely doesn’t simplify things.

What do you think of Google’s latest move? To join the conversation, visit the Digital Marketing Facebook group.

