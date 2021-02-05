Mayor of Salt Lake City Announces New Innovation Division





As part of an effort to incorporate new technology throughout the Salt Lake City government, Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced the creation of the first innovation division in a New York City speech last week.

Part of a larger technology adoption plan called “Tech Lake City,” the department’s goal is to create a “digital equity infrastructure” and implement an integrated software system that enhances internal government capabilities.

“This team will lead the creation of a culture of innovation in the city government, where Salt Lake City will modernize business processes, standardize its approach to project management, improve public transparency and streamline inefficiencies. , We help facilitate the use of data to drive decision making, “says Mendenhall. In the live stream of the address.

One of the inefficiencies that the department is addressing is the integration of financial and HR management systems, which currently run on 27 different software systems, into one easy-to-use platform.

“Our financial software management system is from 1993,” said Nole Walkingshaw, City’s Chief Innovation Officer. “Our other systems range from the mid-2000s to the twenties, along with the latest software.”

As a result, the city is now looking for vendors to work with the innovation sector to achieve this goal.

Another area the department will focus on is the integration of the city’s “Digital Equity for All” policy. The policy, passed in September 2020, aims to provide residents with the opportunity to reliably access and use information and communication technology.

Inspired by the importance of technology during a pandemic, the resolution aims to incorporate three concepts: relevant content, services, hardware and digital literacy into the city’s policymaking.

To achieve this, the department does the following:

Addressing the Potential Barriers to Digital Inclusion to Improve the Use and Understanding of Digital and Communication Technologies Addressing the Need for Digital Literacy Training Addressing the Need for Access through Reliable and Affordable Devices Language and Obstacles Develop relevance and advocacy campaigns within specific communities and groups that address the need for adaptation

Other efforts include community involvement and participation by focusing on ongoing stakeholder involvement. Increased local government involvement and leadership. Develop an interactive community website to access information from the community and city government.

When it comes to building digital equity, this department works with partners, city leaders, community members and other organizations to ensure access and opportunity for all citizens to fully participate in the “digital society.” We aim to promote it.

