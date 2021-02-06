Destruction AllStars Voice Chat has been disabled after DualSense Mike’s complaint





Lucid Games disabled Destruction All Stars voice chat by default after players frustrated in a lobby full of players who were unaware that Mike was sending voice directly to their hands.

Destruction AllStars Hotfix 1.2.2 is now live!

Hotfix note thread:

Disable multiplayer lobby voice communication by default for all players. We are actively working on long-term enhancement of voice communication systems.

Lucid Games (@LucidGames Ltd) February 5, 2021

I don’t want to say we called it, but we did. When the PS5 went on sale, it quickly became apparent that all DualSense controllers with hot mics turned on by default would cause problems in multiplayer games. Cross-generation and cross-platform multiplayer titles like Call of Duty had scattered issues, but with the free release of Destruction All Stars, a PS5-only multiplayer game on PS Plus, the problem is really ugly. I was holding.

Its PS5 exclusivity means that every player in the game has Dual Sense, and unless you manually turn off the controller’s microphone, open voice chat, whether you’re attending or not. It was the season. In addition, voice chat is more than just a bit of annoyance. Players have begun to report rampant problems with racial slurs, sexist remarks, homophobia, and other intolerant hate speech coming through voice channels.

Destruction AllStars voice communication tools are terribly inadequate, and even if you mute your microphone yourself, you are often forced to go through many idiots through someone else’s microphone. It’s not easy to mute in-game, you have to dive into the PS5 settings to adjust the noise.

After this latest fix, Destruction All Stars completely disabled voice chat while Lucid was working on a fix for the game’s voice communication system. You can also create a party if you want to chat with your friends while playing, but voice communication in the typical multiplayer lobby will be gone for the time being.

While Lucid Games is working on fixing the issue, the issue is actually due to Sony putting a hot mic in the hands of all players and turning it on by default. There is a setting to mute the DualSense controller mic by default when the PS5 (enabled long ago) is turned on, but many players don’t even know this is a problem, so everything from terrible music to mom’s screams. At children’s place, players are screaming on TV when they think no one is listening, up to that rampant hate speech.

Still, it’s nice to see Lucid Games jump right into the issue, showing great hope for the future of Destruction All Stars in general. In our review, we praised the value of style and production, but lamented the lack of depth and why we continued to play in the long run.

[Via: Kotaku]

