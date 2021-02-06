What can we learn from original designs developed over generations? : NPR





MANOUSH ZOMORODI, Host:

Today’s shows can be time consuming, with designs that take decades to build, such as one of the wettest places on the planet.

Julia Watson: It’s a dangerous terrain. It’s very moist. Everything you make will rot.

Zomorody: This is architect Julia Watson. She talks about the jungle of Meghalaya in northern India, where the Khasi live. This is where it rains nearly 500 inches a year.

Watson: And because of such high rainfall and monsoons, they are incredibly fast flowing rivers. And they just removed the bridge and couldn’t actually move from village to village due to the high water levels. And when the Khasi bridged from the trees, they learned how to walk around the area.

(Music sound bite)

Watson: So they deliberately plant trees along the corridors of these rivers, wait for these beautiful fig trees to grow, and then take the root system hanging from the giant branches. And they trained them to grow across the river corridor and then planted them on the other side. And finally, they grow a huge living bridge.

ZOMORODI: Over the last 1000 years, the Khasi have developed complex techniques for building these living root bridges.

Watson: They are just these beautiful, elegant, kind of truss system (ph) bridges. They are, as you know, very sophisticated in their design. There is something like a scaffolding system. Next is the root wrapping system. And there are railings, which hang from these trees and draw just a kind of arc across the corridors of these rivers, which hang across the water and in the air. And they allow people to actually walk in this landscape of the monsoon.

Zomorody: And it doesn’t build in a year or two like a typical bridge, right? these are…

Watson: No.

Zomorodie: … what? -Decades?

Watson: So people are planning where these trees grew many generations ago. And when they reach high enough, they begin this process of weaving, scaffolding and training across the actual river. And it is everyone’s responsibility to carefully maintain how that growth will occur for up to about 50 years. And you can start walking across them.

ZOMORODI: So how do you get the idea that you have the foresight to build such a bridge? It may not work in your life. Did you feel that they think about time differently than when they think about the project?

Watson: Yeah. In short, this kind of generational thinking is a kind of embedding and part of the way we interact with the forest. There is an understanding that you are not working for an individual. And you equate with a kind of community and you are part of your environment.

(Music sound bite)

Watson: As you know, we have certain extreme climates. And, as you know, we call them the challenges or crises we see as facing ourselves. And we have the idea that there is one way to build and one way to think about technology and progress. And tech is trying to solve everything. But that’s what I’m wondering.

ZOMORODI: And Julia does it by studying low-tech technology-indigenous designs were developed hundreds or even thousands of years ago to respond to crises and strengthen over time. it was done. I’m Julia Watson on the TED stage.

(TED TALK sound bite)

Watson: I’m an architect and I’m trained to look for permanent solutions such as concrete, steel and glass. All of these are used to build a fortress against nature. But my search for ancient systems and indigenous technology was different. It was inspired by the idea that creativity can be instilled in times of crisis. I have seen cultures around the world that have lived with floods for thousands of years by evolving these ancient techniques that make it possible to handle water. Wetlands in southern Iraq are home to a unique water-based civilization. For 6,000 years, Madang has been an island that has been floating for over 25 years and has floated its village on an artificial island made of a single species of reed that grows around it. And Casa Reed is an integral part of every aspect of life.

(Music sound bite)

Watson: It’s buffalo food, human flour, and the building materials for these biodegradable and buoyant islands and the cathedral-like homes they build in just three days.

They use qasab reeds to make pillars and rafters. They weave it into the wall. They weave it into the roof system. And you can make it a string and build a house without using nails. So everything about this community is very closely related to qasab reeds. Therefore, this is surprisingly innovative and undocumented in how we can think of a mobile, flood-resistant island architecture.

ZOMORODI: The photos you included in their home-they are in a way airy. They are almost-like the light passing through the reeds …

Watson: Yeah.

ZOMORODI: … like stained glass. But they look very fragile. I think you’re trying to figure out how this technology lasted for thousands to 6,000 years, but it still seems to be a short-term structure.

Watson: Yeah, but I think that’s part of the reason it’s so elastic, with the understanding that things won’t last for hundreds of years in that environment. Technology will survive, but the actual individually built components will not. And part of the definition of resilience is adaptability. So there is this overall intelligence about being able to dismantle it in the event of a crisis or flood. You can put it somewhere.

(Music sound bite)

Watson: So it’s actually built into technology, so it’s incredibly robust with the potential to adapt very quickly to changing conditions. And that’s what we have to learn too.

ZOMORODI: When you come back, architect Julia Watson will explain in detail what you can learn from these ancient designs. Today’s show will take some time. I’m Manouch Zomolodi. You are listening to NPR’s TED Radio Hour.

NPR’s TED Radio Hour. This is Manouch Zomorodi. Today’s show will take some time. And I heard about architect Julia Watson telling us about the ancient design system that was developed over thousands of years and how we make things now.

(TED TALK sound bite)

Watson: Global attention is focused on the pandemic, but cities are still sinking and sea levels are still rising. And high-tech solutions will definitely help solve some of these problems. However, when we are in a hurry toward the future, we tend to forget the past. We have thousands of years of ancient knowledge that we can listen to and broaden our thinking about design that coexists with nature. And by listening, we can become smarter and prepare for the challenges of the 21st century, which we know endanger our people and our planet. And I saw it.

ZOMORODI: So these are beautiful examples, but what do you say to tech people who take a long time to bear fruit? When it comes to climate change, there is no such time. You need to use new technology at high speed.

Watson: Yeah. Yeah. So there are three answers to that. What I’m saying is OK, you’ve been running for a really long time.

Zomolodi: (laughs).

Watson: Allows other ideas to be brought to the table. But, as you know, your question is a lot of questions. Part of the low-tech job is to ask if there is only one way to think about the built environment. Is it the most sustainable way to think about the environment in which we are built? And does our way of thinking about sustainability actually take us everywhere? -Because we are not pushing the boundaries of the types of technology that coexist with natural systems. They are band-aids. There are other ways to think about the built environment, being productive, adaptable, dealing with crises, but handling them intelligently and simply not trying to lock them out.

And the next step I’m heading as a designer and practitioner is to work with the indigenous community to share knowledge and understand how it actually reconstructs, the growth of the city. I think. To the future?

Zomorody: I ​​really point out that we need to look at innovation from a very long-term perspective, not just what has been developed in the last decade or so.

Watson: Yeah.

ZOMORODI: It makes me think that what you’re talking about is certainly low tech, but it’s also a slow technology.

Watson: Yeah. So what you are saying is interesting. And there is this notion of deep time from which much of this technology comes from. And that’s-deep time when you’re talking for thousands of years. Therefore, this knowledge is based on thousands of years of thinking, understanding, and adaptation. It is also a circulation time because it works according to the season. And it is repeated and built on itself. And it builds on itself, repeats based on new influences, and strengthens as it changes. And the advantage-maybe slow, but has this incredible multiplier effect.

So low tech really accepts the opinion that we are here and we will be here for a long time. Now let’s move on to a cycle in which we have moved from the past to a deeper time and bring that deeper time into our future thinking.

Zomolodi: It’s Julia Watson. She is an architect, designer and author of “Lo-TEK. DesignByRadicalIndigenism”. Check out the Twitter and Facebook feeds to see photos of Julia’s designs. We are @TEDRadioHour. And you can see the full story of Julia on TED.com.

