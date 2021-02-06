How to throw away WhatsApp forever





WhatsApp has been the de facto messaging app in countries around the world for years. But recently, with some news about the company’s very dismal privacy policy changes, many have begun to consider switching to another service. After all, there are plenty of options, most of which are not owned by Facebook.

If you decide you have enough, you can easily discard WhatsApp and save the old message.

We recommend that you export your chat before deleting your account. Fortunately, it’s easy. Tap the name of the thread you want to save at the top, then tap[チャットのエクスポート]Scroll down to. You can also choose whether to save all the photos and videos contained in the thread.

Then request all account data.In the lower right corner of the app[設定]Tap. next,[アカウント]When[アカウント情報のリクエスト]Tap. According to WhatsApp, it will take about 3 days to receive the report, but the company will warn you when it is ready.

Before removing the app from your phone, take a deep breath and be prepared to delete your account.[設定とアカウント]so,[マイアカウントの削除]Tap. Deleting an account clears the message, removes it from group chat, and deletes the backup. It’s really easy.

As you can see, leaving WhatsApp is actually very easy. The hard part is persuading friends, family and colleagues to abandon Facebook’s messaging app. good luck!

