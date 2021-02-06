Microsoft wipes out old Edge browsers with Windows 10 security update





Illustration by Stephen Shankland / CNET

Microsoft will remove the old Edge browser from Windows 10 PCs on April 13th. This is an important step in a long-standing effort to move a large customer base to the latest browsers.

Twenty years ago, software giant Internet Explorer smashed competitors like Netscape Navigator and dominated the market, but Microsoft waned software. With new rivals such as Firefox and Chrome taking the lead, Apple’s Safari has revolutionized mobile browsers. Microsoft couldn’t keep up with trying to break IE down to the latest Edge, so it moved Edge to Google Chrome’s open source Chromium platform. Renamed the previous Edge to Edge Legacy.

IE has been a relic for years, but Edge Legacy is now also working on a software scrap heap. On Friday, Microsoft announced that Windows Security Update will install the new Edge, if not already installed, and remove Edge Legacy. The new Edge is the default browser for the latest Windows 10 versions.

Microsoft has dramatically changed its stance on browsers over the years. Once considered a threat to Windows, the software foundation of rivals running on any device, browsers are now being adopted. On the PC, these are the most widely used software, and browser-based apps help Microsoft extend its services beyond Windows.

Microsoft released the first test version of the new Edge for public testing in April 2019, and released the first stable version in January 2020. The software is similar to Google’s main Chrome, but relies on core software, but with vertical tab placement and a collection for storing information gathered on the web.

It also builds Edge features such as improved search designed to assist a significant number of Microsoft business users.

