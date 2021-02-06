Update Chrome: Google Releases Important Security Fixes





If you see a notification to update Chrome this week, don’t ignore it. Google said Thursday that it is deploying a security update for its browser to patch a vulnerability that is still being exploited. As first reported by CNET’s sister publication ZDNet, the zero-day vulnerabilities and patches are for Chrome version 88.0.4324.150 for Mac, Windows, and Linux system users.

The details of this vulnerability, called CVE-2021-21148, are currently obscured “until the majority of users are updated with a fix,” according to a post on Google’s security update blog on Thursday. Discretion is typical of companies still facing widespread security risks, but Google was used in attacks before the bug was reported to engineers by user Mattias Buelens on January 24th. I pointed out that.

“Google is aware of reports that the CVE-2021-21148 exploit actually exists,” the company said in a blog post. “We also thank all the security researchers who helped us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from reaching stable channels.”

Just two days after Buelens notified Google of the bug, Google’s Threat Analysis Group warned cybersecurity researchers that North Korean hackers were targeting researchers working on sensitive topics.

Google said browser updates will continue to roll out over the next few days to weeks.

How to update chrome

If you’re using Chrome, it’s a good idea to check which version you’re using to see if it’s completely updated. If you are using a Brave browser or another browser built with Google’s Chromium engine, you should consider updating them as well.

Updating Chrome is a very easy process. This is your way.

Open Chrome and the three dots in the upper right corner of your browser window[その他]The green next to the menu[更新]Check the button.

Screenshots by Rae Hodge / CNET

[更新]Click to be prompted to confirm your selection.[再起動]Click and Google will do the rest. Note that this will close and restart your browser. Make sure you have saved everything you are working on before proceeding.

Screenshots by Rae Hodge / CNET

Many Chrome users may not need to do anything because their browser is set to update by default.To see if your browser has already been updated, open Chrome, go to the upper right corner and go to the 3 dot[その他]Click the menu.

If you see the option “Update Google Chrome”, you are not running the latest version. If you are running the latest version, that option is not included in the list. Open Chrome, go to the top left of your browser,[ファイル],[設定]You can also manually check for updates by clicking in the order of.

From there, from the list of options on the left side of the browser[安全性チェック]Choose.

Screenshots by Rae Hodge / CNET

You’ll be taken to a screen where you can update your current version of Chrome or check for risks.[今すぐ確認]Click the button and the automated process will take over. However, be sure to save your open work, as you will need to restart Chrome later.

Don’t forget to check your mobile or tablet browser. Check out Google’s 4-step instructions for Android users and the instructions for iPhone and iPad.

What version of Chrome are you using?

Are you wondering if this affects your browser? Just two clicks to see if you’re running 88.0.4324.150, the latest version of Chrome, and the version affected by the vulnerability and update. Method is as follows.

Open Chrome and go to the upper left corner of the window.

Screenshots by Rae Hodge / CNET

[設定]Click to see current Chrome version information, as well as other system and security options.

