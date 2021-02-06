SOSV abolishes Food-X Food Tech Accelerator





Venture fund SOSV today announced that it will abolish the Food-X accelerator program it established in 2015. From now on, startups applying for SOSV will be poured into either the IndieBio or HAX program.

In a Medium blog post, SOSV’s Shawn Broderick writes that since launching Food-X, his company has emerged with a clear pattern of food startups. Where they benefited from the deep technical resources provided by those programs.

In particular, IndieBio Accelerator has nurtured some of the world’s most renowned start-ups in food technology, including Memphis Meats, Perfect Day and NotCo. Brodericks Medium’s post suggests that such accelerators are a great place to foster major innovations in the food industry. Our decision to discontinue the Food-X accelerator is a recognition that IndieBio has emerged as the best environment for disruptive food startups.

In a phone call today, Food-X Partner and Managing Director Peter Bodenheimer said that some of the great successes of these cellular ag-related companies eventually shifted the focus of SOSV to these areas.

Going forward, the founders of the SOSV family, who are working on biology and sustainable engineering challenges, will go to IndieBio, and those working on production, automation, and consumer devices will go to HAX. SOSV will continue to run the Chinaccelerator and MOX programs.

Food-X was one of the first food technology accelerator programs in the United States and has grown to be one of the largest in the country. It was not uncommon for the program to accept more than 500 applicants in each cohort. Over the years, the program has brought together 11 cohorts and over 100 startups.

Bowdenheimer said at the time that he and his team had built a strong community and mentor network around the Food-X-based New York food space. We hope that the community will continue to grow and prosper after Food-X closes forever.

Relation

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos