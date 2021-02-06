Borderlands developers make fun of new projects





Perhaps the biggest story of the week is that Borderlands developer Gearbox Software has been acquired by Embracer Group, the same entity that owns divisions such as THQ Nordic and Sabre Interactive. This move was a bit surprising at first, but it seems that we can better understand why Gearbox chose to join Embracer.

In a new conversation with GamesBeat, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford talked about the acquisition and what that means for the company of the future. In most cases, Pitchford emphasized that it was just a move to help the studio in the short and long term. Pitchford explained that the gearbox is very ready for success, but in recent years it has been struggling to get capital for the projects it wants to work on. Joining Embrace can help reduce stressors from moving forward.

To that end, Pitchford talked about how this newly discovered stability allows the company to expand into new territories. The studio’s long-standing face touched on especially the new IP and how Gearbox has many ideas that it’s about to take advantage of. “Incubators have so many new IP concepts that are ready to explode,” says Pitchford. “Rather than just taking the risk of knowing what Gearbox has done before, we can wait for the right publishing partner to place a bet on us for what we want to see next. Those publishers who have taken the risk have always been rewarded. But for some reason they are not satisfied with that kind of risk. Now we can take that risk. “

Pitchford then emphasized that he achieved this flexibility without sacrificing what the gearbox currently owns. He pointed out how Epic Games could sell Gears of War IP to Microsoft to sustain the future and later realize Fortnite. “As a result of this relationship, we can make the most of the IP we have and pursue new IP,” Pitchford explained. “It’s very exciting to me. It looks like it’s just getting started.”

At this point, it’s unclear how many games Gearbox plans to play in the future, but Pitchford commented that it could be a busy time in the studio. Gearbox is still struggling with Borderlands 3, but other projects may be developing very quietly. Whenever these games see the light of day, they are likely to appear on the next-generation hardware for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.

So what do you want Gearbox to do next? And do you like them joining the embracer now? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter @ MooreMan12.

