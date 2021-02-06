Microsoft April Security Patch Removes “Legacy” Edge Browser–Redmondmag.com





Microsoft April security patch removes “legacy” edge browser

Microsoft said this week that the non-Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser (based on previous EdgeHTML technology) will be removed when the April “Tuesday Update” security patch is applied to Windows 10 systems.

Specifically, older or “legacy” edge browsers will be removed by a security update scheduled for April 13, 2021, which represents Microsoft’s “B-week” patch distribution schedule. The B-week distribution (called the “Tuesday Update”) takes place on the second Tuesday of every month and provides Microsoft security and quality fixes.

The traditional Edge removal in April will take place a month after the browser is no longer supported. The EdgeHTML browser will lose support on March 9, 2021. With the loss of support, browsers are likely to be unable to obtain future security fixes from Microsoft and may become unsafe to use.

Microsoft generally recommends that organizations upgrade to the Chromium-based Edge browser by the March end of support deadline for EdgeHTML browsers.

Security patch delivery Microsoft began removing the legacy Edge browser in January last year and replacing it with a Chromium-based product through its auto-update patch service, despite being technically supported until March 9, 2021. I did. Despite its replacement process, it is possible. Some organizations kept old browsers.

For example, organizations can pre-block to prevent EdgeHTML browser replacement. Also, you may still have an EdgeHTML browser in your computing environment, as you just applied Microsoft security patches every month and didn’t apply so-called “quality updates”.

Microsoft’s patching scheme includes a monthly “security only” patch distribution option available to your organization, but that option does not provide browser fixes. Quality updates (including security updates) result in browser fixes and other application feature updates.

It seems like a security patch to specifically remove the legacy Edge browser in April. As a result, organizations that have security-only patches are not exempt. Microsoft has expressed that in a very conservative way.

To replace this unsupported application, the new Microsoft Edge will be part of the Windows 10 cumulative monthly security update (also known as Tuesday’s update (or “B”) release) on April 13. Announce that it will be available. , 2021. Applying this update to your device removes the unsupported Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop application and installs a new Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft will also remove the legacy Edge browser in March if the organization applies the optional C-week patch. The C-week patch arrives on the third Tuesday of every month.

Organizations that installed Windows 10, version 20H2, released in October, are already using the Chromium-based Edge browser by default. Once installed, the Chromium-based Edge browser cannot be removed by organizations or individuals.

EdgeHTML engine support will continue EdgeHTML browser will be deprecated, but the engine will not be deprecated. “EdgeHTML, the rendering engine for Microsoft Edge Legacy, will continue to be supported,” said Microsoft’s announcement.

Some web applications are based on the EdgeHTML engine, so Microsoft seems to continue to support the EdgeHTML engine.

Internet Explorer Mode Quite a few web apps are based on older Internet Explorer browser technology. IE11, the last of these types of Internet Explorer browsers, will continue to be supported if Windows is supported, but support for Microsoft services will be lost. IE 11 has already lost the ability to work optimally with Microsoft Teams and will lose functionality with other Microsoft 365 services in August according to Microsoft’s deprecated timeline.

You can use the new Chromium-based Edge browser in combination with the “Internet Explorer mode” mechanism. This allows older web apps to run in the Chromium-based Edge browser. Organizations can use Microsoft’s Enterprise Site Discovery tools to find sites and apps that still rely on these older IE technologies and set IE mode for use with those instances.

In this Microsoft Tech Community post, Microsoft provided recent guidance on how to use Edge and how to detect the use of legacy IE technologies. The post also explains that Microsoft offers a FastTrack program to help upgrade to the Chromium-based Edge browser (available to subscribers with over 150 licenses). Microsoft also offers an AppAssure program that provides repair help if your application is incompatible with a software upgrade.

Advice for Kiosk Mode Users Microsoft’s plan to remove the EdgeHTML browser in April could be an unpleasant surprise for organizations using Windows 10 tablets in kiosk mode, a provisioning approach that locks down devices for commercial purposes. there is. Kiosk mode is used to convert Windows 10 based tablets to point-of-sale devices, inventory tracking devices, and so on.

Microsoft advises that organizations using the EdgeHTML browser in kiosk mode should upgrade to the Chromium-based Edge browser by the April 13 deadline.

“To avoid service interruptions and continue to use kiosk scenarios, you must install the new Microsoft Edge and set kiosk mode before applying the April Windows 10 Update Tuesday release to your device.” Microsoft explains in a blog post on the Edge team. It has become a hot topic.

Chromium-based Edge Browser version 89 lacks some of the features currently present in the EdgeHTML browser, making it even more complicated when using kiosk mode. For example, the table in this Microsoft document shows that the “Restrict launch of other applications from the browser” feature in kiosk mode is only available when Chromium-based Edge version 90 or 91 is released.

Also, the ability to use Microsoft Intune to configure kiosk mode devices only in Chromium-based Edge browsers will be available in early March.

Many of these details are detailed in Microsoft’s Kiosk Mode blog post. He reiterated that qualified organizations can take advantage of FastTrack and AppAssure support.

