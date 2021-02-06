Microsoft, Google, Facebook and others freeze political contributions triggered by siege of Parliament





Facebook is one of many companies reassessing political spending practices after the attack.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Silicon Valley and the tech industry as a whole are on the political action committee following the deadly January 6 riots at Capitol Hill as Donald Trump supporters attempt to block parliamentary recognition of 2020 election results. I am changing my spending.

Companies such as Facebook, Google, and Microsoft typically donate to PAC to support or disagree with candidates and issues. However, after the parliamentary attack and subsequent votes by some members of parliament against proving the results of the 2020 presidential election, many companies said they would reconsider who and how to support them. ..

Cut chatter

Subscribe to the CNET mobile newsletter for the latest phone news and reviews.

Facebook, for example, said in January that it would freeze PAC donations but still maintain other political spending. Google is also reviewing its policy, saying it will suspend employee-funded NetPAC and its political action committee donations.

NEW: Following Facebook and other companies, Google freezes political contributions after an attack on the Capitol. “We have frozen all NetPAC political contributions while reviewing and reassessing that policy following a very nasty event last week,” says a spokesman.

Richard Nieva (@richardjnieva) January 11, 2021

Software giant Microsoft announced in January that it would suspend political contributions as it was considering the effects of a melee attack. On February 5, the company announced that it would suspend donations during the 2022 election cycle to all lawmakers who voted against proof of election results. We also follow the same policy for state officials and organizations in similar positions.

In addition, Microsoft has created a new initiative for PACs, funded by donations from more than 3,000 employees, to support organizations that “promote public transparency, campaign finance reform, and voting rights.” Said.

Facebook, Google, and Microsoft aren’t the only ones to freeze political contributions. PACs from other big tech companies such as Airbnb, Amazon and Intel have also suspended donations following a confusing riot attempt that killed five people, including police officers in the Capitol. Historically, tech PACs have donated to both Democrats and Republicans.

In the first place, not all tech PACs and businesses donate to parliamentarians. Last year, Twitter closed the PAC because of the belief that “political influence should be gained rather than bought.” The company’s PAC has not donated to candidates since 2018 and has donated the remaining funds to support nonpartisan voter registration activities.

Ride-haling company Lyft said in January that it hadn’t helped Congressmen who voted against certification in the past and “promised not to support them in the future.” Lyft added that he had joined Congress earlier this month to join nearly 200 other business leaders to prove Biden’s election results.

Meanwhile, the January satellite television service dish called the election “free and fair,” and expressed disappointment that some Republicans did not oppose the vote. However, the company’s PAC said, “We will definitely take into account the past statements and actions of each candidate seeking help,” and could not suspend the donation.

Telecom will also pause

Big Tech companies aren’t the only ones to withdraw money, even temporarily, from parliamentarians and some members of the organization who opposed the recognition of the 2020 elections.

“We will stop donating to Congressmen who voted in favor of opposition to the election results,” Verizon said in January. A total of 147 Republicans in the House and Senate opposed the result.

AT & T said the PAC would not contribute to Republicans who opposed proof of election results. A spokeswoman said in a statement, “Federal PAC board employees called today and decided to stop donating to Congressman who voted against the proof of the Electoral College vote last week.” Said.

Comcast, a telecommunications giant in January, said it would also suspend political contributions “to elected officials who voted against the Electoral College’s vote proof.”

AT & T and Comcast have made $ 5.2 million in political contributions over the past two years, according to Open Secrets, a database maintained by the Center for Responsive Politics.

Wireless carrier T-Mobile said it would consider offering a PAC at the time, but did not commit to a series of actions.

Not just donations

Technology companies have not only changed their political spending, but have also moved to excise tax groups and people who have contributed to the attacks from the platform.

Most notably, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook cracked down on Trump after his supporter mob broke into the Capitol. Among the steps taken were Facebook blocking Trump indefinitely, Twitter permanently banning his account, and YouTube suspending his account for an indefinite period of time.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos