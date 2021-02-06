G8 Capital Selles Virginia 239KSF Office Building for $ 72 Million – Commercial Observer





Commercial Observer learned that G8 Capital sold 2001 North Beauregard, a 239,945-square-foot Class A office building in Alexandria, Virginia, for $ 71.69 million.

Newmark represented the seller who owned a 12-story building from September 2019. The buyer was not revealed.

“The appeal of this property is that it provides nearly eight years of stable cash flow from high-quality tenants in the headquarters building, while allowing investors to participate in the benefits of future growth along the 395 Corridor. James Cassidy, Executive Managing Director of Newmark, told CO about the ripple effects created by Amazons HQ2 and the new Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in the north.

The building has been fully leased to Systems Planning and Analysis Inc. (SPA), a defense industry contractor that has occupied space since 2004, expanding from 40% of its original footprint to total assets. I am.

“Investors are attracted to real estate in northern Virginia because of the underlying forces of the market, as vaccine deployments have begun and reoccupation is imminent,” Cassidy said. “Investors’ willingness to lease assets over the medium to long term remains strong throughout the pandemic. With one tenant and the entire building remaining for nearly eight years, the 2001 North Boligard received a lot of attention. It was.

Originally built in 1990, the building will soon be adding a new Tenant Amenity Center with upgraded lobby, meeting facilities, fitness center and in-house dining.

“They implemented the business plan by expanding and expanding the SPA throughout the building, thereby maximizing value,” said Cassidy.

The 2001 Northboard Regard is right next to I-395, with access to the Pentagon, Reagan National Airport, and downtown Washington, DC.

According to a recent Newmark survey, the office market in northern Virginia is backed by technology strengths and government contractors who are well-suited to earn COVID-19-related federal spending.

Joining the deal with Cassidy was Juddleian, another executive managing director of Newmark.

