Present: Use the Star Trek Online MatHa Bundle





For today’s giveaway, you can claim the Alliance Reborn MatHa bundle from Star Trek Online: House Reborn!

The new season of Star Trek online content comes with great responsibility! In other words, a new gift will come!

Today we are giving the first 50 people a MatHa bundle. We’re also running a bigger Strike Wing Bundle contest for the five lucky winners!

Star Trek Online: House Reborn

So read a little about HouseReborn before using me for my free stuff:

Divide … crush … reborn. Jura believed that the Klingon Empire, which saw evidence of Jonpok’s betrayal, would confront him. She was wrong. The Great House instead split, smashing the empire into fighting factions and looking for themselves. Her brother, T’kuvma, gave everything to unite the Klingon Empire, and in one fell swoop J’ula put it all back. Now she is the most sacred Bores in the Klingon world and has to venture to find the answer. Travel there with her and discover what’s in the heart of Gretor. Will the empire be saved or will it eventually be destroyed?

We are pleased to announce that House Reborn has been released on PC. Experience the epic story through two new episodes featuring JG Heartsler, Robert O’Reilly, Leker Sharma, and two latest cast members. Sam Witwer has set foot in Kenneth Mitchell’s shoes and has taken on the role of Tenavik under Ken’s direction. And Mary Chieffo joins the story, replaying her role as Rel from the first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery. What role can Rel play in this story? To find out, you need to dive into House Reborn.

How to win

Therefore, we provide 50 keys for the MatHa bundle. This includes:

T6 MatHa Raptor Elite Services Starter (Pack 36 Inventory Slots, 36 Bank Slots, 2 Bridge Officer Slots, 3 Captain Retraining Tokens)

Claim from the widget below — once it disappears, it disappears!

PCI Giveaway: Get the Star Trek Online Alliance Reborn MatHa Bundle: House Reborn

In addition, you can participate to win the following Deluxe Strike Wing Bundles:

Crossfaction Strike Wing Escort Bundle (Arhart Strike Wing Escort)[T6], Sech Strike Wing Escort [T6], Fleet Earhart Strike Wing Escort [T6], Fleet Sex Trike Wing Escort [T6]) 2 Experimental Ship Upgrade Tokens Elite Service Starter Pack (36 Inventory Slots, 36 Bank Slots, 2 Bridge Officer Slots, 3 Captain Retraining Tokens)

Enter to get one of the five keys below. The winner will be drawn next Thursday. All keys are for PC version only.

PCI Contest: Win the Star Trek Online Alliance Reborn Strike Wing Bundle

Star Trek Online is now available and you can play for free.

