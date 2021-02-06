Nevada bill will allow tech companies to create governments





The legislation planned to establish a new business area in Nevada allows technology companies to effectively form separate municipalities. Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak has announced plans to launch a so-called innovation zone in Nevada to revitalize the state’s economy by attracting tech companies. -The journal reported on Wednesday. Zones allow businesses with vast lands to form governments with the same powers as counties, such as the ability to impose taxes, form school districts and courts, and provide government services. Municipal alternatives have not yet been introduced into parliament. Sisorak proposed this concept in a state speech submitted on January 19. This plan will bring new business to the forefront of innovative technology without the use of tax cuts. Other publicly funded incentive packages that previously helped Nevada attract businesses ke Tesla Inc. Sisolak, as a company that promised to develop smart cities in the eastern region of Reno after the law was passed. Nominated Blockchains, LLC. The proposal stated that traditional municipal models alone are not sufficient to provide the resources to create. Nevada is a leader in attracting and retaining businesses in emerging technologies and industries, and driving economic development. The Governor-General of Economic Development oversees applications in zones limited to companies working in specific business areas such as blockchain, autonomous technology and the Internet. Internet of Things, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Wireless, Biometrics, Renewable Resources Technology Zone requirements include at least 78 square miles (202 square kilometers) within a single county, away from cities, towns and taxes. Includes applicants who own undeveloped unmanned land. Incremental area. The company owns at least $ 250 million and plans to invest another $ 1 billion in the zone over a 10-year period. The zone will initially operate under the supervision of the county of the location, but will eventually take over the duties of the county and become an independent government agency. There is a supervisory board of three members with the same authority as the county commissioner. The governor’s Department of Economic Development did not answer questions about the zone on Wednesday.

Carson City, Nevada —

Laws planned to establish new business areas in Nevada will allow tech companies to effectively form separate municipalities.

Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak has announced plans to revitalize the state’s economy by launching a so-called innovation zone in Nevada and attracting tech companies, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported Wednesday.

Zones allow businesses with large lands to form governments with the same powers as counties, such as the ability to impose taxes, form school districts and courts, and provide government services.

Measures for further economic development through alternative forms of local government have not yet been introduced in parliament.

Sisorak touted this concept in a state speech delivered on January 19. The plan will bring new businesses to the forefront of innovative technology without the use of tax cuts and other publicly funded incentive packages that previously helped Nevada attract companies like Tesla. .. ..

After the law was passed, Sisorak nominated Blockchains, LLC as a company that promised to develop smart cities in the eastern region of Reno.

The proposed proposal states that the traditional municipal model alone is not sufficient to provide resources to attract and retain Nevada’s business and to become a leader in promoting the economic development of emerging technologies and industries. It was.

The Governor-General of Economic Development oversees zone applications limited to companies working in specific business areas such as blockchain, autonomous technology, Internet of Things, robotics, artificial intelligence, wireless, biometrics, and renewable resource technology. I will.

Zone requirements include applicants who own at least 78 square miles (202 square kilometers) of undeveloped unmanned land within a single county, away from cities, towns, or tax-increasing areas. The company owns at least $ 250 million and plans to invest another $ 1 billion in the zone over a 10-year period.

The zone was initially run by overseeing the county at the location, but eventually took over the county’s obligations and became an independent government agency.

The zone has a supervisory board of three members with the same authority as the county commissioner. Companies continue to have significant control over board membership.

The governor’s Department of Economic Development did not answer questions about the zone on Wednesday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos