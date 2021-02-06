“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” Horse Tame Guide: How to Call and Make Friends!





The Legend of Zelda is the flagship of video games and features several versions, including Breath of the Wild, which focuses on open-world game fantasy where players can own horses. These magnificent animals can also be trusted horses and travel companions in the game, but like everything else in Zelda, players will go through a rigorous process.

(Photo: Abdallah Smash026 via YouTube)

Japan’s popular video game series was first released in 1986, and for over 34 years in its franchise, recently released the latest version of the main plot prologue, The Legend of Zelda: The Legend of Zelda Twins. “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” is still a modern classic of the game, as it continues to franchise video games with Link as the main character.

“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”: How to Call a Horse

(Photo: Nintendo)

Like in real life, horses come in all shapes and sizes, with different personalities and behaviors, but horses that you don’t want to be tied up or want to be a handful of companions while you’re learning them. There is also. According to Game Rant, Link travels on horseback, but when unmounted, it can be lost if not nearby.

Recalling a horse is easy, the player simply presses the “down” cross key on the switch and it is automatically summoned when nearby. But credible steeds can be lost, and finding it again is another matter of going through the entire process of becoming its master.

To do this, the player needs to find a stable. Stables aren’t displayed on the map until they’re found, so you can find them anywhere. As you explore for a stable unlock, the links will come and go, taking your horse with you as needed.

Repeat this process as many times as you like, continue your speedy rides and embark on adventures across the country.

“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”: How to Tame a Horse

Losing a horse, on the other hand, means that the player must go wild, search for the horse, tame it, follow the user’s instructions, and act as a travel companion. Players need to be careful when approaching it, as it is easy to be amazed by the presence of the character.

The secret to tame one is to use the joystick on the left to crouch while approaching it and keep pushing it towards the horse. After reaching a safe distance, the player must press “A” to mount the horse.

Each horse has a temperament and behavior, and users need to calm down before respecting the horse. To do this, press “L” and continue tapping the horse until it settles down. This will allow the horse to obey. After this, you can now summon a horse by pressing the down button.

Related article:’Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2:’ Nintendo Super Switch is rumored to be released together

This article is owned by TechTimes

Isaiah Alonzo Screenplay

2018 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

