FINAL FANTASY 14 Endwalker expansion revealed, coming in fall 2021





In the FINAL FANTASY XIV announcement showcase, the next expansion of the MMORPG was revealed in the Teaser trailer. This is called the End Walker and will be available in the fall of 2021. You can watch the trailer from the live stream below (trailer spoilers).

The trailer shows the Warrior of Light (your character) on the moon in your area and is stylized as a paladin. Next, you can see the core characters Alfinault and Alisai fighting with what looks like a dragon (probably Bahamut on the Moon). Then a warrior of light appears to join the group. There’s also a new villain teaser shot overlooking the new “Final Days,” and you’ll also see the returning villain Zenos. The final shot returns to the moon, revealing a new expression of the Warrior of Light.

New job

Endwalker also has a new job, one healer and one proximity DPS. In the trailer, Alfinault was a new job athlete and was further explained during the showcase. It uses a set of ether-injected floating knives called sage and called Nuris. I start at level 70 without the required classes, but at level 70 I need at least one other job and own the Endwalker extension.

The new proximity DPS job will be announced at the Digital FFXIV Fanfest in May.

What we know about the story

Director and producer Naoki Yoshida explained the story setting and emphasized that Endwalker was the finale and conclusion of the current FINAL FANTASY story arc, the end of what is known as the Hyderin world. He also said things would go around completely, describing it as the “new dawn” of the story.

A warrior of light that sets in the moon.

This will be FFXIV 6.0, and as players know, the story usually continues after expansion. However, Endwalker has a complete conclusion, and by focusing on the moon, you may know where to go from here. FFXIV 6.1 begins a whole new story that is different from the ones built after 1.0 and 2.0.

Ali Saier looks great with a new trailer!

As part of setting up the Endwalkers story, the announcement showcase contained the following statement:

“What was the last day of kneeling the mighty ancients? The Warrior of Light embarks on a journey to the Moon to uncover the myriad secrets of Hyderin, Zodiac, and even deeper mysteries.

“The long-awaited conclusion to the story of the gods of light and darkness!

“Curious and curious … there are still burning questions!

“What brought the final day?

“What happened to Hydarin and Zodiac?

“What will happen to the fate of the Girly Empire?

“What is the purpose of Zenos and Van Daniel?

“What can you find in the moon?”

Some new features

Among the new features that appear in Endwalker, the level cap has increased to level 90 as expected. It is also said to have a “large” new area. The new artwork features a lush jungle-like environment with a colorful and bustling city in the sky called Radiz-At-Han, sized similar to Shadowbringers’ Eumore. The region of Tavnea near the FINAL FANTASY version of Dalmasca has a tropical climate and a different culture than the rest of the world.

It has also been confirmed that one of the major regions in which you participate is Galemaldo, the center of the Girly Empire. However, it will be completely destroyed by Endwalker.

Fans of FINAL FANTASY X will recognize the new enemy in this new expansion pack, the anima reproduced by the original designer of FFXIV. New dungeon concept art was also released, but they all had completely different designs.

Another high-end eight-man raid series was teased-it’s called Pandæmonium, and the artwork features a portrait of the old Asian enemy Lahabrea. It tells another story that is unique to FFXIV.

A new 24 alliance raid has been confirmed. It is said to provide some answers to the protracted mystery of the world of Hyderin. This may mean that it’s not a franchise’s cross-overlaid series.

Updated Trust System that allows core characters to be taken to the dungeon as an AI companion instead of a real player-Estinien, first introduced in Heaven Seward, is a Scion ally and used in the Trust System It will be possible. For why he’s included, you need to see what happens in the story.

Island Sanctuary is a completely new feature of Endwalker, described as a “slow living” method, aimed at all players, not just hunter-gatherers. Raise animals and cultivate vast lands on uninhabited islands.

FINAL FANTASY 6.0 adds new residential areas to expand housing opportunities. This time around, Ishgard is a way to tie it to the content of Firmament and Ishgard Restoration. Houses will not be available until patch 6.1, but players will be able to see the land at the start of 6.0.

Battle system changes

Several tweaks have been made to FFXIV’s core battle system. The first is downscaling the value and damage in combat. With the expansion, the damage and attack power gradually increased as the player became more powerful. However, downscaling is said to be useful for computation and prevent backend overflows and bugs. The changes are proportional so that they do not change the functionality of the combat system.

This is also said to be useful in calculating hostility and can cause problems for tanks. Number Crunch integrates the damage number flying text and shrinks the boss’s HP pool along with everything else.

The changes basically put pressure on the speed at which the player becomes more powerful as the player’s level and stats increase from level 51 to 80. In other words, the effectiveness of the enemy grows accordingly. Experience points will be compressed along with the experience points required to level up.

Finally, the belt has been completely removed from the game. This is actually an armor gearpiece that has already been removed from the character’s appearance.

This story is developing.

