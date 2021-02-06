Google’s Match Type Evolution drives smarter targeting





Today, Google announced a change in the keyword match type for paid search. While partial match modifier (BMM) depreciation may be the most noticeable, Google has also made two more subtle changes that give knowledgeable marketers more control over their search campaigns. .. It’s the same as the good old days, but with more variations and AI … and when you think about it again, it’s not like the good old days, but it’s still exciting.

Three changes:

1. The partial match modifier (BMM) has been deprecated and replaced with an evolved version of phrase match.

2. Exact match keywords are more predictable in terms of query-to-keyword mapping

3. Partial match keywords incorporate incremental signals such as landing pages and other keywords into your ad group to determine if your query is relevant, reducing irrelevant impressions.

Important Note: None of these changes affect negative keywords. Negative match types continue to work as they do today.

BMM and phrase merging

Google has introduced the partial match modifier behavior into phrase matching and will begin offering it in February using the phrase matching behavior with updated both phrase and BMM keywords. They may have missed relevant queries for advertisers using phrase matching, while advertisers using BMM may have reached irrelevant queries. I think. Therefore, Google will phase out support for BMM match types, while expanding phrase match match criteria to effectively integrate the two match types into one.

Much of our industry has been doing this for some time using phrase matching modifier hacks. This dedicated version of Google eliminates the need for the “+” syntax and uses AI to determine when word order is relevant to the meaning of a search. We know that we have less control over Google AI and more confidence in it, but we will withhold judgment until test results are available.

The timeline is as follows:

・ From now to mid-February: No change

· Mid-February-April: BMM and phrase matching types start working in this new way. Both are in the BMM range, but you can control phrase matching. During the last three months, only eight languages ​​will be affected: English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Dutch, Portuguese and Russian.

June-July: This process repeats for all remaining languages

· After July: Marketers will no longer be able to create new BMM keywords. Existing keywords will remain in your account, but unlike current BMM features, they will work as described above. The only remaining match types available are exact, phrase, and broad.

Advertisers should not speculatively change their account structure or matchtype unless it impacts performance, as the speed of deployment is unknown between February and April. Prioritizing phrase keywords and removing BMM keywords or converting BMMs to phrases before the rollout is complete will result in significantly more volume than waiting for advertisers to make these changes until April. It may decrease.

However, marketers create regular reports to monitor volume and performance by match type, adjust budgets as needed, consistently explore search term reports, and filter irrelevant queries. You need to add negative keywords to do this. As match criteria changes grow, it’s important to monitor the corresponding campaign budget to accommodate volume changes, in addition to checking keyword coverage.

The following is an example of when monitoring is required. “Car Charger For Sale” is a phrase-matching term for people who are currently trying to buy a car charger. If this new version of phrase matching misunderstands the term “meaning”, it can be mistaken for a “charging car for sale” that reaches an individual trying to buy a Dodge Charger. Although we trust Google’s AI, we strongly recommend that all paid search experts monitor your keywords and predict potential errors.

Exact match becomes stronger

Google will also roll out small but exciting fixes for other match types as well. For exact matches, Google makes it easier to prioritize the most efficient match types with complex accounts. Other match types, or even proximity variants with higher ad ranks, no longer conflict with queries that are identical to exact match keywords.

You read it correctly. Search queries (or spell-corrected versions of queries) that exactly match the exact match keywords that exist in your account always take precedence over other match types and variants. Thousands of search marketers are rooting for the sound you hear in the distance.

Previously, the exact keyword that exactly matched your query would have been preferred, but instead you could have used other keywords with lower bids and higher ad ranks. As a result, paid search experts have created an exhaustive list of cascade negatives to mitigate exact match anomalies. At least if the query exactly matches the keyword, you can sleep happily knowing that the suspicions are removed and these inconsistencies are a thing of the past.

The impact of this change on performance may be minimal, but paid search experts monitor exact match traffic to see if this small change in match type settings causes an increase. You need to understand better and adjust your budget and strategy accordingly.

Partial match is more targeted

Finally, there are minor but influential changes in partial match targeting. A common complaint is that the partial match is too wide and causes irrelevant spending. This new update inserts additional signals within the match type criteria to improve overall quality and relevance. For example, landing page content will be used as a signal to better assess its relevance to a particular query. Using the previous “Car Charger” example, you can get a rough idea that your landing page contains a lot of charging hardware and no Dodge Charger, so you’ll get irrelevant results (hopefully). You can avoid it.

Overall, we understand why Google is making these changes and believe that the new match type definition will provide long-term benefits. BMM and phrases serve a similar purpose, and the hack for phrase matching modifiers was exactly that. Making exact matches even more … is definitely a great move, and updates to partial match terms provide some interesting future testing.

