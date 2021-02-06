Top tech executives discuss opportunities to help businesses drive innovation and reinvent market development strategies at the next HMG Live.Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit





Best-selling author Stephen MR Covey shares the importance of Speed ​​of Trust to today’s CIOs and technology executives

2021 HMG live! Join Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit Silicon Valley and top CIOs and innovation leaders across the United States to rethink your business and explore new approaches to devising new market development strategies. Join top CIOs and innovation leaders from Silicon Valley and. Throughout the United States, rethinking your business and exploring new approaches to devising new market development strategies.

Westport, Connecticut, February 5, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-HMG Strategy, the world’s premier research forum for technology executives to rethink their businesses and reshape the business world, is 2021 HMG Live. !! I’m excited to host. Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit to be held on February 9th. HMG Strategy’s interactive digital event brings together some of the world’s most prominent and innovative technology leaders to meet the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technical and career challenges that technology executives face today and in the future. Discuss about.

Topics discussed at the Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit include innovative approaches to increasing revenue and profits, new technologies that enable competitive differentiation, and the need to foster a connected inclusive culture. Includes

HMG Strategy also fosters trust from CIOs and technology executives with CEOs, boards and more, with special guest speaker Stephen MR Covey gaining insight into why a reliable culture can operate more efficiently and at lower cost. We look forward to sharing it with recommendations for. Organization.

Hunter Muller, president and CEO of HMG Strategy, is currently experiencing a major undercurrent of technology change, which will increase as the industry grows. The Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit really talks about the growth and leadership skills and other abilities that CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and other business technology executives bring to keep companies competitive.

The story continues

Some of the prominent technology executives to speak at this event are:

Atlantic Council, Global Geotech Center & Commission, First Director, Dr. David Bray

Stephen MR Covey, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership, Culture, Franklin Covey Global Speed ​​of Trust Practices

Otavio Friere, Co-Founder and CTO of SafeGuard Cyber

Alex Gay, Adobe Document Cloud Marketing Officer, Adobe

Kostas Georgakopoulos, CISO, Procter & Gamble

Rocco Grillo, Managing Director-Global Cyber ​​Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal

Nadir Izrael, Co-Founder and CTO Armor

Hitachi Information Security Expert Chris Jacquet

Prakash City, CIO, Autodesk

Maria Latushkin, Chief Technology Officer, Omada Health

Martin Leach, VP, R & D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Tony Leng, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Leads, Diversified Search

Regions Financial Corporation, Chief Data and Analyst, Manav Misra

Deb Muro, CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health

Wendy Pfeiffer, CIO, Nutanix

Frank Price, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Hudson’s Bay Company

Chris Van Wesep, Apptio, Senior Director Product Marketing

2021 HMG Live! Important Partners at the Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on February 9th, Adobe, Apptio, Aryaka, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Insight, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, SafeGuard Cyber , Slack, Sonatype, Tessian, Tanium are included.

Learn more about 2021 HMG Live. Click here to register for the Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit and Events.

Click here for more information on future CIO and CISO Summit HMG strategies.

HMG Strategy is 2021 HMG Live! Host. February 11th Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit. Topics discussed at this event will include designing corporate architectures that support the need for speed, creating a more diverse and inclusive culture, and protecting companies from growing global threats. Some of the prominent technology executives to speak at this event are:

Stephanie Cozy, Associate Partner, Salesforce Innovation Unit-IBM Global Business Services, Financial Services Sector

Max Chan, CIO, Avnet

Stephen MR Covey, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership, Culture, Franklin Covey Global Speed ​​of Trust Practices

Arizona Cyber ​​Threat Response Alliance, President and CEO / Intelligence Liaison Officer, Frank Grimelman

Make-A-Wish, CIO, Bipin Jayaraj

Pete Kim, CISO, Raytheon Missiles & Defense

Mike Man Rod, CISO, Grand Canyon Education

ON Semiconductor, Vice President and CIO (Acting), Jeff McKibben

Margaret Mitchell, CIO, Resonea, Inc.

Ally Financial, Inc. Chief Information Officer, Data and Digital Officer, Sathish Muthukrishnan

Steve Phillips, CIO, Arolica

Chris Richardson, Deputy CIO-Arizona State University IT Development, Mobility, Smart Cities

Tim Roemer, CISO, Arizona

RingCentral, SVP & CIO, Trevor Schulze

Thornburg Mortgage, EVP & CIO, Caren Shiozaki

JR Tietsort, CISO, Darktrace

Jennifer Wesson Greenman, Chief Information Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global

Christine Whitney Sanchez, Chief Cultural Officer, Arizona State University

2021 HMG Live! Important Partners At the Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit on February 11th, Aryaka, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SIM Arizona, Slack, Sonatype, Starburst, Includes Tessian, Tanium and Zscaler.

Learn more about 2021 HMG Live. Click here to register for the Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit and Events.

HMG Strategy is 2021 HMG Live! Host. February 23, Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit. Topics discussed at this event include unique insights from women in technology leadership positions on driving innovation and corporate advancement, and CISO recommendations facing the ongoing flow of cybersecurity challenges. And how to do it. Hot technology helps businesses redefine their competitive strategies. Some of the prominent technology executives to speak at this event are:

Wolfgang Bauriedel, Practice Leads, Technology Sector, Russell Reynolds Associates

Infoblox, Security and Cloud Network Automation Specialist, Firas Daoud

David J. Elges, Chief Information Officer, Boston

FactSet Research Systems, Chief Information Officer, Cindy Finkelman

Rocco Grillo, Managing Director-Global Cyber ​​Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal

Fresenius Medical Care, Senior Vice President and CIO, Anjana Herbs

Ocean Spray, Chief Digital Technology Officer, Jamie Head

Martin Leach, VP, R & D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Bright Horizon, SVP & CIO, Erik Lindgren

Wendy Pfeiffer, CIO, Nutanix

Mark Polansky, Senior Partner, Technology Officer Practice, Korn / Ferry

Hachette Book Group, Vice President of Strategic Technology, Ryan Pugatch

Brian Shield, VP, IT, Boston Red Sox

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Chief Security Officer Myke Towers

2021 HMG Live! Key Partners At the Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on February 23, Aryaka, Cohesity, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Informatica, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Slack, Sonatype, Includes Starburst, Tessian and Tanium.

Upcoming webins and digital roundtables

HMG Strategy is also very interested in webins through the power of more than 400,000 technology executives in the community and the quality of the content it provides. HMG Strategy uses the arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Ivanti, Moveworks, Nutanix, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, and more than 30 over the next few months. We are planning a 60 minute webinar. UiPath, Zoom, Zscaler, and Zylo.

HMG Strategy will host the next webinar on February 24th. BuildingForwardWithConfidence features Gary Sorrentino, Zoom’s Global Deputy CIO and Chair of the Zoom CISO Council. This one-hour webinar focuses on how businesses learn from pandemics and create future strategies tailored to new ways employees and customers change their work styles and product consumption.

Click here for more information on this webinar and to register for the event.

About HMG strategy

HMG Strategy is a world-leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to rethink companies and reshape the business world. Regional and Virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, Books, and Digital Resource Centers offer unique peer-led research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career advancement. HMG Strategy has also created a new webinar series, the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the world’s most innovative cybersecurity companies.

The HMG Strategy Global Network is made up of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts, and world-class sort leaders.

Click here for more information on the seven pillars of trust in HMG Strategy’s unique business model.

HMG Strategy: No. 1 trusted digital platform that connects technology executives to rethink companies and reshape the business world.

Thom Hoffman 203-221-2702 Thom Hoffman @ hmgstrategy.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3240f0f-6d08-4456-b1e8-ebaa0d7db23a.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos