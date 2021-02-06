Japanese starters use high tech to repair myopia and bent teeth





Tokyo-Supported by unique technology and competitive pricing, Japanese startups are curing illnesses in the field of orthodontics.

One company has introduced a wearable device that corrects myopia without surgery, and another has used 3D printing to reduce the cost of orthodontic treatment to one-third that of traditional methods.

As more companies enter the market, competition could increase sector transparency and further lower prices, industry observers said.

Tokyo-based startup Kubota Pharmaceutical plans to sell eyeglass-like devices to correct myopia in the second half of the year. Battery-powered devices work by stimulating the wearer’s retina with LED images and shortening the axial length of the eye. In December last year, Kubota announced a prototype modeled on a device that has been in clinical trials in the United States since last summer.

The company claims that wearing the device for 60 to 90 minutes each morning can improve eyesight.

Kubota has not decided where to sell the finished product. This can cost thousands of dollars, but a company spokeswoman mentioned Singapore or Thailand in the first deployment.

Kubota Pharmaceutical’s invention to cure myopia (Photo courtesy of Kubota Pharmaceutical)

Another company that has already pioneered the vision market is Tokyo-based Universal View, which sells contact lenses that correct vision during sleep. The lens adjusts the contours of the cornea to help focus on distant objects. The price is about 150,000 yen ($ 1,420), and it is used in 450 medical institutions nationwide. “It’s cheaper than LASIK surgery, which costs about 300,000 yen,” said Masaru Hashimoto, universal director.

In the field of dentistry, Tokyo’s startup Drips began offering orthodontic treatment using mouthpieces made with 3D printers in May 2020. The service charge is about 300,000 yen, which is only one-third of the conventional service charge.

Japan’s National Health Insurance does not cover many orthodontic treatments, including wire-based braces of JPY 600,000 to JPY 1 million.

“We reduced costs by making the mouthpiece in-house,” said Yasutaka Ichitsugu, CEO of the company.

Users first create a dental impression at home using a kit provided by the company. Drips then uses a 3D printer to print the mouthpiece. Every two weeks, we send a slightly modified mouthpiece with a different shape and gradually correct the tooth alignment over several months.

In June 2020, Drips raised 61 million yen from Nissay Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Life Insurance Company. The startup plans to increase the number of dental technicians and other personnel with the goal of servicing 15,000 users by 2022.

For chronic nail bitters, Osaka-based startup Irodori has developed a fake manicure to help kick the habit of nail bite and finger sucking. The company sold more than 60,000 bitter-tasting products due to a surge in orders from parents trying to separate their children from these habits. A 10 ml bottle costs 1,650 yen. Nearly 10% of Irodori users are adults.

Technological innovation in the medical field has been delayed in Japan, and there is room for startups to use 3D printers and other technologies to develop safe and effective services, which is cheaper than existing procedures. According to industry observers, if these corrective services become widespread, it will be possible to curb the rise in medical expenses in Japan, which currently exceeds 40 trillion yen annually.

