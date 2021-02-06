Apple Maps vs. Google Maps vs. Waze: The best navigation app for 2021 mobile phones





The days of pulling out origami-like paper maps from a car’s glove box to locate them are gone. Nowadays, almost everyone has a smartphone with a first-party or third-party map app that provides driving, walking, or biking directions. In fact, the navigation app is a great general guide to everyday life as it can highlight the cheapest petrol and the nearest fast food restaurant in your area. But which map app is best for you?

Platform power

The three map apps for this showdown (Apple Maps, Google Maps and Waze) are completely free. You don’t have to worry about additional microtransactions or advertising banners. That said, something is for sale, but it’s behind the scenes. We’ll talk more about this later.

You can access the three apps in different ways. Google Maps (native Android app) and Waze (Google’s driver navigation app) are available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Apple Maps is pre-installed on all iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches, but there is no version of the Google Play Store. This app is for Apple only and if you are an Android owner, it will be automatically removed from the conflict.

For web options, you can explore Google Maps and Waze through your favorite web browser. Both services allow you to plan your trip on your desktop before sending directions to their mobile apps. Unlike Google Maps and Waze, Apple Maps does not have a browser-based version. To compensate for this, Apple has released MapKit JS code, which allows web developers to add the Apple Maps service to their websites. For example, privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo has recently switched to use it for map-related searches and route planning.

Directions

Apple Maps, Google Maps, and Waze each offer a satisfying driving route, but they differ in many ways. Google has the most extensive and informative maps — a boon to Google Maps and Waze products. Apple Maps withstood a rough launch almost 10 years ago, but has made great strides to achieve nearly the same level as Google Maps. All three apps provide hands-free audio description operations via the Google Assistant or Siri on their respective platforms.

If driving is everything you do, Waze is the best option. Google Maps and Apple Maps will work, but Waze is the top cut for driving from your current location to a new location. The map is simpler than other maps, with larger icons, brighter colors, and less noticeable items on the screen. Waze also encourages users to crowdsource their traffic. Its enthusiastic driving community marks traffic jams, accidents, police events, and road closures to a much greater extent than its rivals.

It’s worth noting that Google Maps is the only app out of the three apps in this Roundup that allows you to download maps for offline use. Apple Maps and Waze allows you to save your last route search in the app so that it works in areas with uneven coverage, but you can’t search for new routes or saved trips.

Choice of cyclists

Unlike Waze, Apple Maps and Google Maps have many different navigation mode options. Driving routes are of utmost importance, but both apps offer walking, biking, and public transport routes. There are also ride sharing options associated with popular services such as Uber, Lyft and Lime.

For cyclists, Apple Maps has an advantage in terms of general user interface and features. When your phone’s screen turns off, Apple Maps will automatically wake up for your next turn-by-turn route. Google Maps has an option to prevent you from switching to lock mode during turn-by-turn navigation, but if that option isn’t enabled, the app will send a push notification to lock your smartphone. I will ask you to release it. Apple Maps also clearly labels traffic lights, stop signs, and steep hills along the route for proper planning. However, cyclists report that Google Maps gives better results and avoids routes with too many hills and additional traffic that makes the route difficult.

Extensive map or simpler user interface?

Apple Maps and Waze provide a cleaner and easier-to-read interface compared to Google Maps. Without bars, Waze provides the clearest overall map in terms of visual contrast and readability. Unfortunately, it’s for drivers only.

Just behind Waze, Apple has a map that is suitable for information that can be seen at a glance. Key landmarks and businesses are clearly legible, and Apple Maps’ large, glossy green “Go” button appears more quickly than Google Maps’ small blue “Start” button. Apple Maps also has useful temperature and air quality indicators.

Apple Maps matches Google Maps business hours, ratings, and website links, but if you dig deep enough, you’ll find that Google has a wider range of maps. Google Maps not only covers more international locations, but also has a great building interior map. When you visit a city, Google Maps may contain a detailed internal map of malls, convention centers, museums and other public buildings (with multiple floors!). All this additional information means that the Google Maps interface is a bit cluttered.

For everyday use, Apple Maps is easier to read, but Google Maps is a small digital athena with all the wisdom of the world if you know where it is.

In addition to basic mapping information, Apple Maps and Google Maps provide additional functionality that skillfully extends the navigation experience. For a long time, Google Maps contained much better features, but Apple Maps has caught up and applied a more thoughtful approach to some Google features.

See Google Street View. This handy feature allows you to access maps to explore your environment through 360-degree photos collected from Google car photos and crowdsourced photos. Street View is available in more places than Apple Maps’ competing lookaround feature. However, it is easier to look around. Street view takes over the entire screen of the device, but lookaround splits the view into 360-degree photos and maps. This allows you to check your current location while looking around. In terms of ease of use, Look Around is better than Street View, especially when you get lost. Waze does not have such a feature.

Of course, Google competed with Apple’s Matching Street View by releasing Live View AR mode. It uses your cell phone’s camera to provide turn-by-turn navigation, tap augmented reality, and project instructions into the world in front of you. It also highlights certain landmarks. Live View takes all the advantages of Street View and takes it to the next level. Apple Maps and Waze do not offer an equivalent.

Both Google Maps and Apple Maps have terrain, satellite, and 3D display modes, but Apple Maps’ Flyover 3D mode is more impressive than the Google version. Flyover 3D is a stunning technology display that resembles a small diorama of the city of your choice. It’s cool, but it’s not particularly useful yet.

If privacy is important, Apple Maps is for you. Apple Maps searches and directions remain on your device, not in the cloud. The Apple Maps location history is associated with a random identifier and resets over time. Google makes it difficult to scrub that information. If you care about privacy and have an iPhone, the choice is clear.

You can go your own way

The map app that’s right for you depends on your needs. If you’re a cyclist with an iPhone and Apple Watch, Apple Maps is an easy choice. If you are a frequent traveler who likes to go to museums, Google Maps will take you to where you need to go and show you how to get around when you get there. If all you need is to drive directions, Waze is the way to go. One of these apps will help you a lot. After all, it doesn’t return to a folded paper map.

For more information on navigation apps, check out 10 reasons to try Apple Maps, 25 Google Maps tips to try, and 11 tips to help you find Waze.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos