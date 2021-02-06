



February 5, 2021

Arizona Startup Geneti Rate Acquired by Aquaculture Biotechnology Company

University of Arizona Tucson University of Arizona startup Geneti Rate has been acquired by biotechnology company IMV Technologies.

GenetiRate was founded in 2018 on the basis of technology invented by Benjamin Renquist, an associate professor of animal and comparative biomedicine at the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and a member of the University’s BIO5 Institute. Renquist’s lab has developed a new assay to measure the metabolic rate of individual aquatic animals, from fish to mollusks to crustaceans, to identify and classify faster-growing animals, which is useful for the aquaculture industry. It has become a technology. Kyle Kentch, a research specialist at UArizona, was the lead developer of technology that automates the Geneti Rate process.

“IMV’s acquisition of Geneti Rate is great news for the future of technology and a testament to the influential research being done at the University of Arizona,” said Doug Hockstad, vice president of Tech Launch Arizona. “This is a great achievement for Dr. Rehnquist and I look forward to working with him in the future.”

“One of our strategic intentions is to be the economic impetus for Arizona,” said U Arizona, Vice President of Agriculture, Life and Veterinary Medicine, Cooperative Expansion and Science of the Faculty of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Says Shane Burgess, director. .. “Dr. Rehnquist’s work demonstrates the innovation of our Faculty of Animal Comparative Biomedical Sciences, creates jobs and helps us realize the significance of Land-Grant University.”

In the spring of 2019, GenetiRate was awarded the North Atlantic Seafood Forum’s Seafood Innovation Award for Sustainability and Productivity Improvements and participated in an aquaculture-focused accelerator hatch.

“We are delighted to be able to identify, invest and sell companies with technologies that make this sector orders of magnitude more efficient in less than two years. How do we realize a model for investing and delivering sustainable agro-innovation? It’s great to see what’s happening.-Deep market know-how and networks bring value to both the industry and investors, “said Carsten Krome, Hatch’s managing partner.

GenetiRate was further financially backed by awards from the Arizona startup and bioscience communities. The startup was recognized at StartUp Tucson’s 2019 Idea Funding event by the 2020-2021 Flinn Foundation Bioscience Entrepreneur Fellowship. GenetiRate was also the 2020 finalist for the Governor’s Celebration of Innovation in the startup division.

“With a similar customer base and product, and a common focus on technology development, it was natural to join the IMV family,” Rehnquist said. “IMV provides the foundation for rapidly expanding the application of GenetiRate technology to enhance production throughout the aquaculture industry. We look forward to developing technology that automates the selection process for most species. “

IMV Technologies is a world leader in animal-assisted regenerative biotechnology. Founded in 1963, IMV Technologies, a French company, has subsidiaries and / or manufacturing facilities in Brazil, China, France, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Scotland, South Africa, and the United States.

“We are pleased to welcome Geneti Rate and its team to the IMV Technologies family,” said Eric Schmitt, Director of Innovation, Science and Technology at IMV Technologies. “Dr. Rehnquist and his lab have developed an important technology that we believe should be brought to market for the benefit of the salmon and trout industries.”

# # #

Media Contact: PaulTumarkinTech Launch [email protected]

According to the US News & World Report, the University of Arizona is a land-grant university with two independently accredited medical schools and one of the top 40 public universities in the United States. Founded in 1885, the university is widely recognized as a student-centric university and has been designated as a Hispanic service institution by the US Department of Education. According to the National Science Foundation, the university was ranked in the top 20 in research funding for all public universities in 2019 and is one of the leading research institutions with annual research funding of $ 734 million. As a member of the American Colleges Association, 65 major public and private research universities in the United States, the university advances the frontier of interdisciplinary scholarships and entrepreneurship partnerships. This will benefit the state with an estimated economic impact of $ 4.1 billion annually. For the latest response of the University of Arizona to the new coronavirus, please visit the university’s COVID-19 web page.

Tag Tech Launch Arizona

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos