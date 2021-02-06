Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Zoom Tested This embarrasses the iPhone 12





The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the most powerful camera phones to date, not just because it has a 108MP main sensor. There are also two telephoto zoom lenses. One is a 3x hybrid optical zoom and the other is a 10x optical zoom. And it can make a big difference in what you can catch.

With the S21 Ultra, you can take advantage of the Samsung Space Zoom with up to 100x digital zoom. In addition, there is a zoom lock function that tries to stabilize the shot so that the finder does not fly around when shooting.

Meanwhile, Apple’s most powerful camera phone, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, has one telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom and 12x digital zoom. In the Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max showdown, Apple phones sometimes offered better image quality, but when it comes to zooming, you can’t ignore how late the iPhone’s camera is.

road sign

In the first zoom test, we set up the Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max across the highway facing the fish market and restaurants. And it quickly became clear how good Samsung’s mobile phone zoom was.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 Ultra 1x Zoom (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

The photo above shows how far you are from the sign on the other side of the street. The pictures below are 10x, 30x, and 100x space zooms.

Image 1/2

Galaxy S21 Ultra 10x Zoom (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide) Image 2/2

Galaxy S21 Ultra 30x Zoom (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

Going through the slides above, you’ll see that the Galaxy S21 Ultra produces 10x clearer images than the iPhone 12 Pro Max manages at 12x. The Woolley fish market text in the building is clearer, but the iPhone image has a lot of noise.

Then the S21 Ultra’s zoom camera pushes further to make it easier to see the “lobster of any size” text on the sign. (T is missing, but I understand the point.)

Galaxy S21 Ultra 100x Zoom (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

At 100x space zoom, the Galaxy S21 Ultra didn’t produce the sharpest images and wasn’t that easy to capture. However, the S21 Ultra’s new zoom lock feature reduces some shaking. Tap the display to fix the subject and press the shutter.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max 12x Zoom (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

In this case, the iPhone 12 Pro Max can cross the freeway and I like the warm color profile. However, the image of the entire Apple phone is quite noisy compared to Samsung’s photos at similar zoom levels. The text on the sign is blurry and less detailed towards the top of the building.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 21 50x Zoom (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

This image was included to understand how far the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s 50x zoom can reach compared to the S21 Ultra’s 100x zoom. Obviously, the Note offers a much better zoom than the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but it doesn’t benefit from the S21 Ultra’s zoom lock feature. So it was a little tricky to capture this for the first time.

Gazebo

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 Ultra 1x Zoom (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

In this photo, you can’t see at a glance that there is a gazebo over the half-frozen lake. So the fact that the Galaxy S21 Ultra can reach shingles on the roof is very impressive.

Image 1/3

Galaxy S21 Ultra 10x Zoom (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide) Image 2/3

Galaxy S21 Ultra 12x Zoom (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide) Image 3/3

Galaxy S21 Ultra 30x Zoom (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

The 10x zoom gives you a better picture of the ice glass on the other side of the lake and the details of the gazebo itself. The image is pretty clear at 30x, but there is noise on the left side of the shot in the shadows.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 100x Zoom (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

Again, the S21 Ultra’s zoom lock feature helped me get this photo at 100x, but the roof tiles aren’t very clear. This was taken without a tripod, so in general I would like to use a tripod if it exceeds 30x.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max 12x Zoom (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

In this case, the iPhone 12 Pro Max 12x Digital Zoom is pretty disappointing. The columns of the gazebo are not well defined, and the ice on the water looks more like a painting than a photograph.

bench

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 Ultra 1x Zoom (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

When I went to the other side of the lake, I looked at the bench across the water, but I could hardly see it in the distance.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 30x Zoom (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

At 30x zoom, the bench is primarily focused on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the surrounding grass and lake itself are fairly well defined. The upper left part of the bench is slightly blown away by the sun, but overall it is a decent image.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 100x Zoom (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

At 100x space zoom, the bench was a pretty blurry mess, which was when zoom lock was enabled on the S21 Ultra. It’s available, but it’s not something I share.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max 12x Zoom (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

The 12x zoom on the iPhone 12 Pro Max looks a bit worse than the 30x zoom shot on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This shows how far Apple has to go to catch up with Samsung on the zoom front.

Mailbox

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 Ultra 1x Zoom (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

In this zoom test, I wanted to see how close I could get to the mailbox number using the Galaxy S21 Ultra to get a clear idea of ​​the number.

Image 1/2

Galaxy S21 Ultra 10x Zoom (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide) Image 2/2

Galaxy S21 Ultra 30x Zoom (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

At 10x zoom, the flowers and butterflies in the mailbox above the numbers are both very clearly visible, similar to the bark of the tree on the left. And even at 30x, the flower and butterfly stickers are very sharp.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 100x Zoom (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

Only when I press 100x Space Zoom in my mailbox will the image start to show a lot of noise. However, in this case, the result looks a bit better than other photos taken at maximum zoom level.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max 12x Zoom (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

Unfortunately, this is only for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and you’ll notice that roads and trees don’t look as detailed as the Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, the mailbox itself looks pretty good.

Conclusion

The zoom of the Galaxy S21 Ultra has a big advantage over the camera of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. If you can get a nice looking 10x zoom photo and a 30x zoom photo that gives pretty sharp results, you have a lot of shooting options. Image quality begins to deteriorate only when 100x zoom is reached in situations where the use of a tripod can alleviate it.

As for the iPhone, the iPhone 13 zoom coming this fall doesn’t see the leap we’ve been hoping for, and it’s rumored that Apple may postpone it until 2022 to offer a powerful periscope zoom. there is. I hope it’s not true.

