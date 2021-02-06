Cape Breton Berschlen Center Receives $ 672,500 for Development of Biotechnology Acceleration Center | Local | News





Sydney, Nova Scotia —

The Verschuren Center at Cape Breton University is financially backed by the forestry sector.

The Forestry Innovation Transition Trust, a $ 50 million fund focused on accelerating new opportunities within Nova Scotia’s forestry sector, has announced that it will fund three more projects. The Verschuren Center for Energy and Environmental Sustainability at Cape Breton University is one of them.

The center will receive $ 672,500 over the next six months to support the development of the Biotechnology Acceleration Center. The center will provide equipment capacity and support to leading innovative technology companies in the forestry and biomass sectors that need to be scaled up for commercialization.

“This is something that many companies don’t have access to at this stage,” said Beth Mason, president of the Verschuren Center.

Dr. Beth Mason, CEO of Verschuren Center.Contribution

The center’s goal is to enable companies with “new technologies” to create nature-based products such as forestry materials for use in our daily lives and other manufacturing processes.

“Forestry biomass can be converted to many other materials in a variety of ways,” says Mason. “The goal is to scale up these technologies so that we can begin to replace some of the products currently manufactured from petrochemicals.”

According to Mason, teams of collaborating companies can come to the acceleration center to collaborate, grow processes, connect with manufacturing partners, and bring products to market.

“The goal is to advance technology, so we’re focusing on companies that have already implemented technology, but we need to scale it up.

“These companies are basically using forestry biomass as a resource, so the idea is that these innovations within the forestry sector can diversify the market into areas that are not currently accessed.”

The Verschuren Center uses indicators of development stage, market access, and ability of companies to enter to determine which companies to work with. We also work closely with state partners such as Innovacorp, Nova Scotia Business Inc., Nova Scotia Innovation Hub, and world-class “accelerators” across North America to determine if a company fits into the state’s business ecosystem. Evaluate.

“With this funding, the Verschuren Center can help companies drive the scale-up and commercialization of forestry biomass clean technology, thereby bringing new innovations to the market and building diversification in the forestry sector. “I will,” Mason said in a government memo.

The other two projects announced were $ 921,000 to Nova Scotia’s innovation hub to assist forestry-related bioeconomic clients in the pre-commercial phase. $ 315,500 over four years to Genome Atlantic to support the Atlantic Tree Improvement Council.

Jessica Smith is a Climate Change / Environmental and Natural Resources Reporter at Cape Breton Post.

