Amazon’s installation of AI cameras in delivery vans raises surveillance concerns





This week’s Amazon.com Inc announcement plans to roll out AI-powered cameras in branded delivery vans for safety, criticized by privacy advocates and workers interested in being monitored for work. It has been sent.

The world’s largest e-commerce company said the camera, developed by transportation technology company Netradyne, improves the safety of both the driver and the driver-delivered community.

However, employees like Henry Search, a 22-year-old delivery driver in Washington State, said they saw the camera seeing work days as a “privacy breach.”

“We’ve been working here all day and we’re already doing our best,” Search told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a telephone interview. “Camera is another way to control us.”

Privacy advocates have warned that equipping Amazon’s approximately 30,000 delivery vehicles with AI cameras could set a dangerous precedent for privacy.

“This seems to be the biggest expansion of corporate surveillance in human history,” said Evan Greer, deputy director of the tech nonprofit Fight for the Future. “If this becomes the norm, we are talking about the extinction of human privacy.”

Amazon has been scrutinized in the past for accidents involving delivery drivers.

“This technology provides real-time alerts to help drivers stay safe while on the go,” a spokeswoman for one company said in an email comment.

Carolina Haralds Dottil, senior manager of Amazon’s Last One Mile Safety, said in a video explaining the camera that the camera records 100% of the time, but isn’t set to livestream from inside the van. Stated.

She explained that she would detect unsafe driving, including when the driver is distracted or drowsy, and the footage can be used by the company’s safety team or used to investigate theft or accidents. Added.

But Glia said safety issues can be addressed by slowing down the pace of work. “The first thing they (Amazon) should do to improve security would be not having an exorbitant delivery slot that puts people in danger,” she said.

Another Massachusetts driver asked not to use his name to protect his identity, but said he would welcome a camera displayed outside the van to record evidence of the accident. ..

“But I don’t know how it keeps me safe because I always have a camera on my face. That’s too much,” he said in a phone interview, with drivers already using an app called Mentor. The vehicle.

Data Use Haraldsdottir said that “only a limited number of authorized people” can access the driver’s footage from the camera.

However, some drivers are worried that Amazon may sell or share footage to third parties or use cameras to monitor work performance.

“Recorded footage may be shared with future employers, who can decide to reject you before they know you,” Michigan asked not to give a full name. Said one driver.

He enjoys delivering to Amazon, but says he’s currently looking for another job because he doesn’t want to be monitored.

According to rights activists, Amazon’s warehouse already has extensive surveillance systems to track worker movements and increase productivity, including navigation software, item scanners, wristbands, infrared cameras, and recorded footage. ..

“There is no law that meaningfully limits what Amazon can do with the footage it collects,” Greer said, pointing out that other surveillance products, such as the Ringdoor Bell camera system, can share footage with police.

“Dystopia Prime” surveillance experts say that the privacy impact of Amazon’s camera network on delivery vans far exceeds that of drivers.

Andrew Ferguson, a law professor at American University in Washington, DC, said Amazon’s private surveillance network would further establish the government’s snooping power.

“The tendency to use AI technology to make drivers safer is commendable, but not thinking about privacy and surveillance issues and stocks is a nuisance,” he said.

Police may not have direct access to the footage, but authorities will gain access to the footage during the investigation, increasing police surveillance, Ferguson said.

Last June, Amazon announced a one-year moratorium on police use of facial recognition software, following criticism that the technology reinforced racial prejudice.

“Amazon is literally building a mobile surveillance van to film our neighborhood, which is, of course, scary if the government does it,” Ferguson said. “We don’t want to participate in Dystopia Prime.”

