“Bearly Blue” Pixel 4a is back in stock at Google Store in the US





In November, prior to Black Friday, Google made the most affordable phones available in different colors. Barely Blue Pixel 4a is back in stock at the US Google Store after it has been unavailable for the past few weeks.

When the Pixel 4a went on sale in August, Google offered it in “Just Black”, citing pandemic-related manufacturing issues due to lack of color selection. Production concerns were eased after five months to allow the unlocked Beary Blue model to hit the market in the United States. At the time, the Google Store stated that it was only available “until it was out of stock.” A month later, Google brought this variant to Japan.

Stateside and Bearry Blue are out of stock from early January. It’s available again this morning for the same $ 349 price. The polycarbonate unibody, which is prone to black fingerprints, is replaced with a baby blue shade. The orange power button, on the other hand, certainly adds another touch of a more interesting color and is only comparable to the Sorta Sage Pixel 5.

Other than that, it’s the same Snapdragon 730G-equipped device with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is a 3,140mAh battery that charges only via USB-C. The 5.8-inch display has a hole puncher for the 8MP front facer in the upper left. The 12.2MP rear camera is about the same as the Pixel 4a 5G and 5. Unlike the flagship, it doesn’t have a 5G connection, but it does have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Most buyers will not deliver the items ordered today until late March (23-26), but some guest checkout customers will see the delivery date for next week. There is also. It’s a surprisingly long wait to start bumping when the next “a” phone in Google’s lineup is traditionally expected. Shipping time may be longer.

Nevertheless, it’s for those who have been waiting to buy the Beary Blue Pixel 4a. Availability may not be as limited as originally proposed, or Google has decided to extend production.

Details of Pixel 4a:

