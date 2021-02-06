How does the government need to plan the latest network technology?





There are many possibilities for 5G and Wi-Fi 6, but experts said yesterday in a virtual panel hosted by Cisco that it is important to choose the right type of communication network based on your needs.

This principle was taken up at the beginning of the event, where David Graham, Chief Innovation Officer in Carlsbad, California, said that too often he adopted the latest technology solutions while treating communications as a “retrofit.” This mistake creates a “Frankenstein” situation where parts may not integrate well, leading to inefficiencies and security flaws.

Based on this idea, Carlsbad has partnered with Cisco to provide a reliable and secure core network. Carlsbad did not miss a city council meeting after the pandemic, as the municipality became more active on this issue of proper infrastructure. Graham also said the solution is economically meaningful compared to the $ 4.5 million core network of the $ 15 million options built in the city.

“Our hybrid option leveraged existing third-party fiber accessible to the city. 91% of the network was already on the ground. $ 4.5 million is both equipment and … [i]Install the remaining 9% of the network. Graham wrote in the virtual conference Q & A box.

Graham also wrote that before the network was built, the download speed of buildings in some cities was only 10 Mbps. The new network will provide speeds of 10 Gbps everywhere.

MoKatibeh, Chief Product and Platform Officer at AT & T Business, said the elephants in the room are summarized in the following question. Will 5G replace Wi-Fi? According to Katibeh, this question overlooks that various use cases prioritize Wi-Fi over 5G and vice versa.

In small places such as restaurants, Wi-Fi can support 1,000 connections at the same time, which is low cost and technically sufficient. However, larger and more complex structures such as hospitals and air force bases can connect “up to 1 million per square kilometer”, so you should consider investing in 5G.

Katibeh elaborated on what 5G can bring to hospitals. Smart shelf. You can track medicines placed on the shelf and medicines removed from the shelf. Virtual training for nurses and doctors. There are even new ways to tackle pain management through virtual reality.

“Instead of using opioids, we can create the experience of someone walking in an English garden,” says Katibeh.

Katibeh added that AT & T connected more devices in 2020 than any other year. He found that “literally every industry” is looking at Internet of Things technology to improve outcomes.

John Chapman, Chief Technology Officer for Broadband Technology at Cisco, said that his company and others are ultimately in the business of connecting everyone and will use whatever is free to achieve this goal. Said.

“If you need a carrier pigeon, wire it,” Chapman said.

Graham cautioned against the practice of rapidly deploying new technologies. He referred to a study that suggests that more than 60% of people around the world think technology is moving too fast for the government to handle. Due to this growing distrust, citizens’ opinions can act as “signposts” and citizen participation should be a top priority.

“We need to invite the general public to co-create a solution with us,” Graham said.

The panel discussion did not address criticisms of 5G and Wi-Fi. In an interview with Government Technology last year, Angela Siefer, executive director of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, pointed out that 5G does not help with the affordable broadband issues if you need to buy more expensive devices to access 5G. Did.

“I think it will make the digital divide worse,” Siefer said. “5G is yet another issue and adds to existing issues.”

Meanwhile, utilities and security agencies have condemned the FCC’s decision to open up a 6 GHz spectral band for unlicensed Wi-Fi 6, and interference within that band could jeopardize critical communications. Claimed to be.

“We are creating this new risk that did not exist before, and it exists only for this decision,” Rob Thormeyer, a spokesman for the Utilities Technology Council, told Government Technology in October. “I believe there are other spectral bands that the FCC may have targeted the use of Wi-Fi.”

