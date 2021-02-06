Apple’s iPhone sales share will increase by almost one-third in the United States, the new report says





According to a new report, US smartphone sales in December 2020 were 14.9 million units, with Apple leading the market and increasing its sales share by almost one-third.

According to Counterpoint Research’s Monthly Market Pulse Report, the US smartphone market showed more resilience in December, with sales similar to last year, based on growth momentum through the fourth quarter.

December smartphone sales in the US were consistent with December 2019. It offset the significant year-over-year decline from almost all major vendors except Samsung.

Premium ($ 600- $ 800) and Super Premium ($ 800 and above) market sales increased 54% year-on-year in December, accounting for almost two-thirds of the total market.

“Apple and Samsung were the only vendors to perform well year-over-year, but LG, OnePlus and others improved (on the month), supported by the popularity of flagship devices during the holiday season,” he said. Director Jeff Fieldhack said. US mobile device and career strategy in counterpoint.

“Carriers not only made great trade-ins and free device deals, but also a lot of marketing around 5G and many promotions offering subscriptions to media such as Disney +, ESPN +, Hulu, HBO Max. There was, “Fieldhack added. Friday’s statement.

With the move to 5G, this type of content bundle is a viable strategy for mobile operators.

“This has helped revitalize the smartphone market, with 5G device sales accounting for about 65% of all smartphones currently sold in the United States,” said senior analyst Maurice Kleene.

“This helps improve the overall ASP and, of course, the device specifications.”

Consumer hardware preferences have also risen towards larger and better displays, higher memory and processing power, and triple and quad camera setups.

“Many of these trends are global, especially here in the United States,” says Klaehne.

