Oops, I did it again! Google admits that it couldn’t wipe the X-Mode SDK from the Play Store The Register





On Friday, Google lost 25 Android apps during the last purge and removed them from the Google Play store. The app included the X-Mode SDK, which Chocolate Factory had previously banned from selling location data.

A Google spokeswoman said an oversight during the enforcement process did not remove 25 apps from Google Play, including the X-Mode SDK, after a seven-day warning to developers. ” I immediately deleted the app because of an error. “

The SDK collects location data for sale to third parties by X-Mode, a data broker based in Reston, Virginia. In early December, Google and Apple gave mobile app developers seven days and two weeks, respectively, to offer the X-Mode SDK, a software library that developers integrated into their apps, for “more than $ 10,000 per month.” Abandoned in exchange for payment. Biz insists.

X-Mode maintains that it does not collect personally identifiable information such as names or email addresses, even if location data helps identify someone. It promises “automatic privacy compliance” to California Consumer Privacy Act and European GDPR Act. This doesn’t seem to prevent Apple or Google from banning technology.

Rather, it theoretically bans technology. In late January, ExpressVPN worked with the Paris-based Defensive Lab Agency to identify 450 Android apps with 1.7 billion downloads incorporating a location-based SDK, and finally hundreds of apps. Has published a report claiming to be available. Last month.

When reporting the findings earlier this week, Google said all Android apps with X-Mode code had been removed.

However, ExpressVPN said it still has 25 privacy-infringing apps, provided a list to The Register and presented it to Google for verification. VPN biz suggested that the first report helped Google remove non-compliant apps faster, but identified 25 of the 199 analyzed as still containing X-Mode.

Most of these were city guide apps that assisted travelers and didn’t frown when asking for permission to use location data.

“The rest of the apps, including X-Mode, have been downloaded more than 12 million times from Google Play, and older versions of apps, including X-Mode, continue to exist on consumer smartphones and alternative app stores for Android. Most importantly, the privacy issues caused by location monitoring are not limited to X mode, “said Sean O’Brien, Principal Investigator at ExpressVPN Digital Security Lab.

