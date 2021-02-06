Parliamentarians move to promote privacy-enhancing technology





Research backed by federal agencies to advance technology-based mechanisms for protecting personal confidential digital details is at the heart of bipartisan legislation raised in both parliaments this week.

The Digital Privacy Technology Promotion Act introduced by Congressman Haley Stevens (Michigan), Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), Senator Catherine Cortez Mast (Republican), and Deb Fischer (Republican) is codifying. Let’s go. Support for data anonymization tools, confidentiality-enabling algorithms, and other privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) designed to protect people’s personal data.

My goal is to give consumers easy access to data protection while still enjoying the benefits of data analytics applications, Stevens told Nextgov on Friday. It can also be used to make the government process more efficient.

Throughout the United States, researchers are looking to large-scale data analysis to gather insights into the big picture of other key elements of healthcare, the economy, and society, but the country manages such pursuits. We have not yet seen the passage of a comprehensive national data privacy policy to.

The widespread adoption of digital storage in the early 2000s has led to a surge in the use of data for analytics, research, and other applications, Stevens said. Exponentially accelerating in a modern pandemic, managing disease epidemics like COVID-19, rationalizing business processes, fighting criminal activity, promoting traffic flow, and countless other activities in everyday life There are significant benefits she says, such as the potential to help improve her. life.

However, widespread use of personal information can jeopardize the privacy of Americans through non-consensual use of data, extraction of personal information in their lives, and cybersecurity incidents that make their information publicly available. There are also risks, Stevens added, saying PET could help counter relevance.

In this bill, personal data means information that identifies, links, or reasonably links to an individual or consumer device, including derived data, and PET means a software solution, technical process, or. It is written as another technical means. Enhances the privacy and confidentiality of your data or personal data in your dataset. The law clarifies that they include anonymization and anonymization technologies, filtering tools, anti-tracking technologies, differential privacy tools, synthetic data, and secure multi-party calculations.

Specifically, the National Science Foundation needs to work with other federal agencies to enable merit reviews and competitive award research on PET if the bill is passed. This ultimate mission is also integrated with NSF’s computer and network security programs. The bill is simply to amend the long-standing section of the Cybersecurity R & D Act to support grants for “privacy-enhancing technologies and confidentiality.” The “privacy and confidentiality” I’m reading now.

According to Stevens, the language aims to ensure funding is available for a wide range of technologies designed to support privacy and data protection.

In addition, the bill directs the National Institute of Standards and Technology to work with public, private, and academic partners to develop voluntary consensus standards for incorporating PET into federal and commercial applications. doing.

It also requires that every two years report to Congress on the progress of both standard-setting and applicable research with appropriate policy recommendations.

When investing in cross-sectoral research, we want to enable progress without hindering innovation that makes the United States a global technology leader, said Stevens, chairman of the Research and Technology Subcommittee of the House of Representatives Science and Technology Committee. .. ..

The law has been referred to the House Transport Infrastructure Committee and the Senate Trade Science and Transport Committee.

