FINAL FANTASY XIV Patch 5.5 ties Shadowbringer to Endwalker





FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker may be the biggest announcement of FINAL FANTASY-poetry today, but patch 5.5 is just around the corner. A few hours after the endwalker was released and discussed, producer / director Naoki Yoshida (Yoshi-P) and global community producer Toshio Muroji (also known as Foxcron) sat down at the 62nd live letter from the producer. We talked about patch 5.5 of FINAL FANTASY XIV. .. Let’s get in!

FINAL FANTASY XIV Patch 5.5 Part 1 will be released on April 13th, connecting the current main scenario to the endwalker.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.5 – Death Unto Dawn – is split into two parts, both of which lead to the next extension, Endwalker. Part 1 will be released on April 13, 2021 and Part 2 will be released at the end of May. FINAL FANTASY XIV: There is a new main scenario quest line tied to Endwalker’s current plot, opening new arcs and solving some of the ongoing dilemmas.

There is a new dungeon – Palgth’an – that supports trust systems. Naoki Yoshida said he should admit Pargan, but there wasn’t much discussion about the main scenario and the new dungeons.

The final chapter of the Sorrow of Werlyt story is part of FINAL FANTASY XIV Patch 5.5 and introduces the Cloud Deck Trial (and Cloud Deck Extreme). For those who are chasing, we have been working on a variety of FINAL FANTASY VII weapons, but only diamond weapons remain. It should be a good time. .. ..

YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse ends in Chapter 3, but both Yoshi-P and Foxclon refused to talk about it except “who knows what Yoko has.” There are weekly quests associated with the story that will be available after clearing the new 24 raids, but until Final Fantasy XIV patch 5.5 is released, you need to know exactly what that week means. There is.

The duo have confirmed that job tweaks will be made in patch 5.5, but you’ll have to wait until the next live letter to see exactly what they’re going to do. Briefly touching on PvP, Yoshi-P confirmed that new armor will be added as a reward.

Castrum shouldn’t be too painful to form a group, and Relics will be (to some extent) easier to cultivate.

The two then moved on to a recently highly controversial topic, Save the Queen Resistance Weapons. Naoki Yoshida, the team is trying to improve the experience before FINAL FANTASY XIV patch 5.5 is released, but it worked to confirm the need to complete the Save the Queen story quest to advance the Relic Weapon quest chain. ..

One of the big tweaks to Relic Weapon is that you can upgrade while playing at the Bojan Southern Front. Naoki Yoshida acknowledges that the current non-Boja acquisition rates are imbalanced compared to Southern Front, and the team will address the discrepancy. Also, admitting that Castrum Lacus Litore is currently the bottleneck, the team will change the behavior of that instance and add additional rewards to seduce players to the instance. All of these changes should be deployed in the hotfix long before patch 5.5 is released.

Yoshi-P then spent some time clarifying how the Relic Weapon upgrade works in Shadowbringer, pointing out that certain intermediate quests are a one-time ordeal per character. did. Without disturbing it, he confirmed that the final stage of the Save the Queen Relic Weapons quest line was released during the life cycle of patch 5.5 and included a new zone, Zadnor. Many popular opponents appeared in the zone, and Yoshi-P claimed that the team was “working hard” to design it.

FINAL FANTASY XIV patch 5.5 includes regular additional slate.

Following the discussion of Relic Weapons, more general additions were made in FINAL FANTASY XIV patch 5.5. There is a new unrealistic trial, but both Foxclon and Yoshi-P refused to reveal who it was (“Look forward to it”). Crafters will soon be able to undertake challenging expert recipes that require high item level equipment, and undertake these tricky new crafts with unique achievements. Gatherers will soon be able to see exactly where the gathering points are on the map by opening them from the gathering log. Fisher has access to a list of new fish released at the fishing spot.

The restoration of the Ishgardian is nearing its end, but it seems that the sky regularly hosts celebrations. During these periods, locals hold “holidays,” but what this means must remain a mystery, as Yoshi-P refused to discuss these points further. Hmm. At least we know that because new custom delivery clients are added in patch 5.5 and they are associated with Firmament.

The Triple Triad will undergo a minor update, with the 4-star use in the deck adjusted and the acquisition rate buffed. Those who get all the triple triad cards will get new rewards, but you have to wait for what they are. The explorer mode has been updated to allow you to explore cleared dungeons without the threat of enemies, including level 70 dungeons. You can also disable item and level synchronization and the instrument can be used in explorer mode.

FINAL FANTASY XIV Patch 5.5 Before the end of the live letter, some final notes were added. New indicators will be added to the bonuses earned during ocean fishing, new instruments will be introduced in the game, and the final mount will be available with all 5.5x series trial mounts. An ultimate trial was scheduled for patch 5.5 (Dragonsong War Ultimate), but COVID-19 had to push back to patch 6.1 as the production schedule was significantly delayed. Naoki Yoshida deeply apologized for this, but promised to appear in the game (Ultimate Trial is clearly 70% complete).

That’s all for patch 5.5 of FINAL FANTASY XIV Live Letter. You’ll have to wait until the 63rd live letter to get more information about upcoming patches, but at least we know the basic idea for the future. As someone who recently had to clear Castra for his Relic Weapon, I’m ready for that instance to get some love.

