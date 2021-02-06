Google Stadia didn’t work





Google Stadia was a major obstacle this week when it announced that it had stopped developing all first-party games for its innovative cloud gaming service. The company closed two development studios instead of one, and said goodbye to Jade Raymond, a visionary producer who illuminated Assassin’s Creed with green lights. Google claims that Stadia will focus on building strong partnerships with third-party studios in the future.

In other words, Stadia has lost its greatest chance to set itself apart from other game packs. It’s a tremendous blow to services that have always struggled to build their own identity. It’s not completely dead yet, but it’s natural to wonder if Stadia will still exist in the next few years.

Without a dedicated game, there’s basically nothing to set up Google Stadia other than a PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X. The benefit of Stadias savings is that you can play your games on the platform you always own, eliminating the need for a $ 500 console or even more expensive PC.

The question is whether there is a huge audience of people who need that feature. In my first Google Stadia review, I argued that it might not be. And unless that audience is ready to pop up in the coming years, Google Stadia may have been the solution looking for the problem.

(Image credit: Google) “Who is this for?”

Among mice, keyboards, headsets, monitors, desktops, laptops, games, streaming services and web browsers, I have written a lot of reviews. And every time I sit down and write, no matter what kind of product it is, my first question is always the same: “Who is this for?”

The most important thing about a product, rather than specs, price, and features, is the target audience. Even if an extremely defective product turns out to be useful to a potential audience, it is still worth considering to some extent. If a nearly perfect product doesn’t bring any special benefit to your potential audience, it’s probably safe to ignore it.

I admire a lot about Google Stadia, but I couldn’t answer “Who is this for?” To be satisfied. From my original review:

“But the biggest point from Google Stadia reviews is that you don’t know who needs it. [Its] It’s tempting to think that aspiring gamers can dive into high-budget mainstream titles without dropping $ 300 on a console like the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, or much more than one of the best gaming PCs. It is a target. But are there really a lot of viewers who aren’t just waiting to play Destiny, Tomb Raider, and Just Dance for the last few years and don’t want to buy a gaming platform? “

History has more or less supported me in one of them. Google was very cautious about accurate sales, but we know that as of April last year, about 1 million people downloaded the app. It’s a large number in itself, and there’s no doubt that Stadia has grown since then. However, the PS5 has sold more than four times, the PS5 costs at least $ 400, but the Stadia app is free. (This isn’t a Sony-specific phenomenon, as the Xbox Series X is clearly not too late.)

The Stadias library consists primarily of “core” games. These are large-scale luxury productions that often take dozens of hours to complete, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhara, Final Fantasy XV, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Mortal Kombat 11, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Jedi: Fallen Order, etc. It’s an adventure that has been done. Generally speaking, running these games requires a console or PC, unlike the simple charges that work fine on a mobile phone.

However, gamers seem to be choosing the former option at least four times, considering the choice between paying $ 500 for a new console or simply buying and streaming the game a la carte.

Proving this point beyond the shadow of doubt requires more data than is accessible. However, the common sense conclusion is that Stadias games are generally intended for viewers who do not need the Stadias service. If you’re a gamer who wants to play Doom, Watch Dogs 2, or Octopath Traveler, you probably already have a system that can do the same.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide) Benefits of Stadias reduction

Indeed, Google Stadia offers some features that the console and PC don’t match, or at least match when first booted. If you buy games on Stadia, you don’t have to live in a big black box in your living room. You can play the game on your PC. You can play it on your TV. You can play it on your smartphone. You can also play it on your Mac. This is a feature that almost justifies Google’s entire experiment on its own.

However, while these ideas were almost revolutionary in 2019, they have become much more common since then. Services such as Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass (requires catchy name, post-haste) allow you to stream your game to any computer or most smartphone.

The big difference and why GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming are generally better than Stadia is that Nvidia and Microsoft services allow you to take full advantage of the hardware you already own. If you have an Xbox or PC, you can download the game and run it in real time, or offline if needed. If you want to use a different platform, you can stream it.

By providing core games and locking players to streaming systems, Stadia basically bypasses the powerful technology that viewers already own. This ignores the fact that gamers often feel attached to their gear, such as the ease of use of the console and the hard work spent building the PC.

More importantly, it also puts your experience entirely in the hands of Google. The Stadias server isn’t working well, and in some cases, even if you’re playing a single player game, you have to wait for it. If your game sometimes drops a few frames, doesn’t render background textures properly, or syncs audio improperly, it’s (probably) a worse experience than using an console or PC you already own. I will.

(Image credit: Tequila Works) Familiar selection

Still, if Stadia has a lot of exclusive titles, these issues don’t really matter. Gamers were fine with buying a Nintendo Switch to play the Breath of the Wild, or a PS5 to play Demon’s Souls. With no associated hardware costs, there are even fewer issues when buying an exciting exclusive on Stadia. (If you want to play in 4K, you have a $ 10 monthly subscription, but for a brand new console it’s still far from $ 300-500.)

Stadia has been on the market for over a year, but few exclusive titles. Gylt, Crayta and Orcs Must Die 3. All three games were decent, but they weren’t called “system sellers.” Apart from that, they all seemed to play fine on a PC or console. There is no clear “Stadia” about them. Breakout’s exclusive hits seem to be even further away, as Stadias’ first-party prospects are essentially zero.

This will return you to the proverbial millstone around Stadias’ neck. This is a service that sells games to people who already have a better way to play the game. We do not deny that there is an actual gear-restricted audience that has benefited. However, while all the signs suggest that this audience is very small, traditional gaming systems are still popular.

To give a concrete example, Cyberpunk 2077 was probably as close as Stadia’s blockbuster. Cyberpunk 2077 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, but it works only (to some extent) correctly on PCs and only on very high-end PCs. Also, Stadia basically offers users high-end PCs for the price of one game.

However, as veteran producer Jacob Novik pointed out, once the patch is applied, Cyberpunk 2077 will work (almost) the same on most other platforms, and Stadia will return to its original location. People usually choose the former, considering choosing between the new ones, which work much like the well-known ones.

